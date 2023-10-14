Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 230 Live Coverage - Barboza vs Yusuff

Announcements News Where To Watch Worldwide

UFC Fight Night Prediction: Martinez vs Yanez - BW Brawl!

Worldwide

Eric Kelly, GOAT Trash Talker, Goes Hollywood

Worldwide

Dillon Danis Has Haters Wanting His Butt Kicked

Australia Worldwide

Tszyu vs Mendoza Full Card Predictions, Prelims Betting Picks

Announcements News UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction: This Could Get Ugly

Worldwide

Tim Tszyu Next Fight Is 1 Day Away

Announcements Boxing Betting News Worldwide

KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction - Upset On The Cards?

Worldwide

KSI vs Fury Weigh In: John Fury Keeps Clothed

Worldwide

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Weigh In: Not 1 Melee!

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 230 Live Coverage – Barboza vs Yusuff

Published

on

UFC Fight Night 230 Live Coverage – Barboza vs Yusuff

We've got the UFC Fight Night 230 live coverage right here for you! Just a few hours to go until it's main event time. Edson Barboza will add another notch to his already long and storied career; the time, he'll be taking on Sodiq Yusuff. 13-2 with only one loss in the UFC, Yusuff will be looking to make it three straight wins at the expense of Barboza.

Here, we'll give you the live coverage of this UFC Fight Night main event. This card has already been very exciting and it is just continuing to deliver. With a main event where both parties are certified scrappers, it's likely that we'll be ending the night on a fun and exciting note. Let's get to it!

UFC Fight Night 230 Live Coverage: Barboza vs Yusuff Live Round by Round Updates and ResultsUFC Fight Night 230 Live Coverage

The wait is over! Barboza and Yusuff have made their way to the ring and it's time for the action to begin. These featherweights will do battle in hopes of realizing a spot in the featherweight's top 15. Barboza enters this fight as one of the most formidable strikers that the UFC has ever seen. Yusuff has fought some of the best in the division and largely comes out on top.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official resutlt:

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading