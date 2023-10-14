We've got the UFC Fight Night 230 live coverage right here for you! Just a few hours to go until it's main event time. Edson Barboza will add another notch to his already long and storied career; the time, he'll be taking on Sodiq Yusuff. 13-2 with only one loss in the UFC, Yusuff will be looking to make it three straight wins at the expense of Barboza.

Here, we'll give you the live coverage of this UFC Fight Night main event. This card has already been very exciting and it is just continuing to deliver. With a main event where both parties are certified scrappers, it's likely that we'll be ending the night on a fun and exciting note. Let's get to it!

UFC Fight Night 230 Live Coverage: Barboza vs Yusuff Live Round by Round Updates and Results

The wait is over! Barboza and Yusuff have made their way to the ring and it's time for the action to begin. These featherweights will do battle in hopes of realizing a spot in the featherweight's top 15. Barboza enters this fight as one of the most formidable strikers that the UFC has ever seen. Yusuff has fought some of the best in the division and largely comes out on top.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official resutlt: