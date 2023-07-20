UFC Fight Night 224 Payouts: Big Guys, Big Paydays

We can't help but be a bit nosey and see what the UFC Fight Night 224 payouts are looking like. With UFC fighter pay always being a hot topic, it's important that we do the research and put the information out there. Now, this will all be speculation on base pay — no UFC bonuses involved nor will any sponsorship money be included in this article.

So, let's dive into the UFC Fight Night 224 prize money and see who should be expected to cash out big. Additionally, these numbers are based off of recent payouts and any available information out about a fighter's contract, but the UFC payouts are subject to change post-fight with the aforementioned bonuses, sponsorships and if Dana White is feelin a bit generous.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Aspinall and Tybura be Paid at UFC Fight Night 224?

Per sources, Marcin Tybura made a base pay of $112,000 for his last outing against Blagoy Ivanov. So, it's safe to assume that he'll be making the same for this weekend. Six-figures, for sure, and he deserves every penny. Going into enemy territory and taking on a phenom like Aspinall is a tall order.

Opposite him is Tom Aspinall. He's expected to make about $150,000 before any potential UFC bonuses or sponsorship money. That's what the UFC Fight Night 224 payouts are looking like for the main event fighters. It's nice to see that the UFC Fight Night 224 prize money is over sex-figures for both of the main event fighters.

UFC payouts are important information to put out there with UFC fighter pay always being discussed — we did our best to bring you some accurate answers for the rest of the card, too.

UFC Fight Night 224 Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

Here, we'll take a closer look at the rest of the main card and give some more information as to who will be making what. Again, no UFC bonuses included, just base numbers to better and more accurately talk about UFC fighter pay. With that being said, here are the numbers for the UFC Fight Night 224 prize money.

Tom Aspinall – $150,000

Marcin Tybura – $$112,000

Molly McCann – $85,000

Julija Stoliarenko – $25,000

Andre Fili – $64,000

Nathaniel Wood – $80,000

Andre Muniz – $75,000

Paul Craig – $90,000

Jai Herbert – $25,000

Fares Ziam – $30,000

Lerone Murphy – $30,000

Joshua Calibou – $30,000

UFC Fight Night 224 payouts are looking pretty good for a lot of fighter! So, given these UFC payouts and the list of fights, it should be a good night for both fighters and the fans. Not to mention that people that will be there in attendance at the O2 Arena to check out the action.