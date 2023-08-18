UFC 292 Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

UFC 292 tickets are still available for those last-minute buyers! To the surprise of many, there are still UFC tickets left, but they're moving fast, so it might be now or never to go see UFC 292 live at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This is an event that, if you can make, you should.

‘Suga' Sean O'Malley will try to be the first man to defeat the incumbent champion since 2017. ‘Funkmaster' has been nothing shy of incredible since his last loss. He's beaten all of the opposition and is arguably the bantamweight GOAT. A win here this weekend would really help his case on that.

So, if you're wondering how much UFC tickets are and how you could find this weekend's UFC fight tickets, look no further than below here.

UFC 292 Tickets: Open Spots at the TD Garden

UFC 292 tickets are up for grabs and we'll link exactly where you can get them at. This event has all the makings of a sell-out one, and it still very well could sell out in the waning hours leading to Saturday night. Let's take a look at what options we have for these available UFC tickets.

Balcony tickets – $338-$1,393

Loge tickets – $$427-$5,040

Floor tickets -$799-$8,100

Club tickets – $567-$2,256

Sportsdeck tickets – $1,125

Stubhub is offering some really great prices for these UFC fight tickets. If that site isn't doing it for you, no worries, you've got options here, too. The official UFC site will take you here, There are more options online, but those are a few of the most reputable sources available at this time.

Again, these tickets are moving. If you have the means to get to Boston, or if you're already there, this is an opportunity that shouldn't be passed up. Two title fights, a lot of east coast talent, a lot of talent in general, and a main card constructed of all exciting fighters — UFC 292 is expected to be a night we'll be talking about for a long time.

UFC Tickets: What This Event Means

It doesn't get much better than a card like this. Expect a grudge match as a main event with not only a title on the line, but a probable GOAT status for the current champ if he can hang onto his spot at the top on the 135lb division for just one more fight. Either that, or a fan-favorite becomes a bona fide star if O'Malley can knock out Aljamain Sterling and steal the title.

Before that, we've got Zhang Weili looking to kick off her second run as the champion with a title defense against a fighter with a lot to gain and not a lot to lose, Amanda Lemos. Another reason to buy these UFC tickets is because Chris Weidman is back! The former champ and one of the best middleweights we've ever seen is returning after a long road to recovery.

He'll be taking on Brad Tavares, a mainstay in the UFC that has fought the who's who of the division. Fighters like Ian Garry, Neil Magny, Mario Bautista, Da'Mon Blackshear and many others will all be on this event that boasts two title fights, the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter and a whole lot of high-level athletes putting on a show.