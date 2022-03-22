UFC 274 Featuring Lightweight Champ Charles Oliveira v Justin Gaethje on May 7

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 25

FEATURED BOUTS ON MAY 7:

(C) CHARLES OLIVEIRA vs. (#1) JUSTIN GAETHJE

(C) ROSE NAMAJUNAS vs. (#2) CARLA ESPARZA

(#5) MICHAEL CHANDLER vs. (#7) TONY FERGUSON

Las Vegas – UFC returns to Phoenix for the first time since 2019 with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seeking to defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss against No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza.

Also on the card, top lightweights aim to make a statement as No. 5 contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 7 Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Reigning UFC lightweight king Oliveira (pictured at left; 32-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil; here is his Instagram) intends to further his legacy at IFC 274 as champion by taking out one of his toughest opponents to date.

The record holder for most UFC finishes, submissions and post-fight bonuses, Oliveira has established himself as one of the most exciting athletes on the entire roster.

He is also currently on a 10-fight win streak, which includes notable victories over Dustin Poirier, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. Oliveira at UFC 274 now looks to defeat another top contender and continue his rise up the pound-for-pound ranks.

Former interim champion Gaethje (24-3, originally from Safford, Ariz., and fighting out of Arvada, Colo.) is one of the only lightweights that can match Oliveira’s impressive finishing ability.

An NCAA All-America wrestler, he has earned nearly all his victories by knockout, including wins over Michael Johnson, James Vick and Edson Barboza. He now plans at UFC 274 to put Oliveira’s resolve to the test and finally capture his first undisputed UFC title.

UFC strawweight titleholder Namajunas (12-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) returns to action seeking to successfully defend her belt for the second time by avenging her 2014 loss against Esparza. Among the most popular athletes on the UFC roster, she holds the record for most stoppage wins in strawweight history, including victories over former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. Namajunas now aims at UFC 274 to leave no doubt that she is the best 115-pounder on the planet with a statement performance.

Esparza (19-6, fighting out of Irvine, Calif.) has her sights set on regaining her strawweight championship by replicating her submission victory over Namajunas. Currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, she secured her shot at the crown with memorable performances over Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson. Esparza is now determined to prove that her first win over the champion was no fluke and begin her second reign atop the division.

Chandler (22-7, fighting out of Nashville, Tenn.) has wasted little time in cementing himself as a must-see fighter since joining the UFC roster. Already a highly regarded competitor before entering the stacked UFC lightweight division in 2021, he quickly ascended to the top of the ladder following a highlight reel KO over Dan Hooker. Chandler at UFC 274 now expects to repeat the success from his debut by finishing Ferguson with a statement performance.

Fan favorite Ferguson (26-7, fighting out of Orange County, Calif.) has been entertaining audiences with his unique fighting style since winning season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2010. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Ferguson won his own interim UFC title by putting together the longest win streak in lightweight history with 12 consecutive victories, including wins over former title holders Anthony Pettis and Rafael Dos Anjos. He now is gunning to get back on track at UFC 274 and reinsert his name into the championship conversation by taking out Chandler.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Flyweight action sees Tracy Cortez (9-1, fighting out of Scottsdale, Ariz.) face off with Melissa Gatto (8-0-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

The legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-12-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) rematches with Ovince Saint Preux (25-16, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) at light heavyweight

Lightweight veterans finally battle when Donald Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) meets Joe Lauzon (28-16, fighting out of Bridgewater, Mass.)

No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval (13-6, fighting out of Lakewood, Colo.) and No. 9 ranked Matt Schnell (15-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) match up in an early Fight of the Night contender

No. 14 ranked heavyweight contender Blagoy Ivanov (18-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Sofia, Bulgaria) seeks to defend his spot in the Top 15 against Marcos Rogerio De Lima (19-8-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Macy Chiasson (8-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) returns to action against Norma Dumont (7-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil) in a featherweight bout. An exciting welterweight matchup sees Randy Brown (14-4, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) lock horns with Khaos Williams (13-2, fighting out of Jackson, Mich.) at UFC 274.

Welterweights Francisco Trinaldo (27-8, fighting out of Federal District, Brazil) and Danny Roberts (18-5, fighting out of Liverpool, England) aim to steal the show at UFC 274.

Dana White’s Contender Series signees collide as Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1, fighting out of Laranjal do Jari, Amapa, Brazil) and CJ Vergara (9-3-1, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) compete at flyweight. Ariane Carnelossi (14-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to extend her win streak against Loopy Godinez (7-2, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) at strawweight

Journey Newson (9-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Portland, Ore.) has his sights set on spoiling the UFC debut of Dana White’s Contender Series alum Fernie Garcia (10-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) at UFC 274.