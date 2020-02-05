Tyson Fury Tells SiriusXM Hosts He’s Up To Nine Wank Sessions A Day!

Three weeks away, heck, less than that. On Feb. 22, we get to see if Deontay Wilder can finish the job on Tyson Fury, put him down and KEEP him down.

Fury did a hit on the Ak and Barak show, on SiriusXM, and the hosts fired some queries at the 6-9 hitter, who has built up his in the US profile by signing with Top Rank and fighting his last two scraps in America.

“Yeah, we’re working on the knockout in the first two rounds, me and SugarHill (Steward, his trainer),” the Gypsy King stated, when asked if really, truly, he’s wanting to drop and stop the 42-0-1 WBC titlist.

OK, and is there an update on his new twist to the training regimen, flogging himself seven times a day to, supposedly, lift his testosterone level?

“I’m up to nine times a day,” Fury told the hosts, who howled in laughter.

They played the words of a urologist, who said that “he’s gonna have a raw shaft” if he pleasures himself seven times a day. No, said Fury, he has his own brand of lubricant–Easy Stroke (see below), by the Gypsy King, his signature “masturbation lotion,” which will soon be available on Amazon.

Also, the doc said that masturbating won’t raise one’s testosterone level, so Fury is outta luck if that’s why he’s pulling his taffy so excessively.

The big lad said he’s “injury free,” and he’s going to bed early…..and, “I’ve wanked myself silly on a daily basis….I’ve done everything I’ve asked of a high performance athlete.” That includes, he declared, that he’s been dipping his hands in gasoline, to toughen them up.

Oh, it got whackier from there. “You know, me and SugarHill are the best wanking partners ever, one hundred percent,” he said. They’ve got the same taste in beer, and have the same taste in women, in fact, he noted.

And, might Wilder be a better fighter since the first tango between the two? Nah, said Fury, he lost every round in his last scrap, versus Luis Ortiz, apart from the round he kayoed the ultra vet. Plus, he’s not getting any younger. But, for sure, “Wilder knows he’s got dynamite in his hands,” and will try that again, but he is confident in his chin. We see how that chin holds up Feb. 22, in Vegas, and on PPV.

The mega talent said he would only fight Anthony Joshua in Las Vegas. So he is the A side? “Anthony Joshua is a pussy,” he said. “I’m the one that’s come to America and conquered America.”

He kept at it: “Joshua got knocked out by a little fat man,” Fury stated, referring to Andy Ruiz. “And in the rematch, he run away from a little fat man!…”I thought it was disgraceful, he run away like a sheep-dog all night, like a shit house!”

Hear the interview yourself, tomorrow (Thursday), on SiriusXM.

ALSO: Fury had words for Kubrat Pulev, shared about his post fighting plans, if he thinks Andy Ruiz will fight again, what happens if he loses to Wilder, answered whether he’d work with his brother or cousin, shared who he thinks wins in a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez scrap, we hear, and then finished up thusly:

“I’m gonna end this one with… AJ’s a pussy, and Eddie Hearn’s an even bigger one!”