Tyson Fury Reveals Three Fight Plan

Tyson Fury has been building himself a persona over the last few months after his spell out of the ring ahead of what he believes is a trio of career-defining matches.

The British fighter has been hitting the media trail with a couple of appearances in WWE. He performed over in Saudi Arabia, with Talksport reporting he then showed up on a November episode of Smackdown as well.

His core sport is boxing though and the BBC confirms he’s all set to face Deontay Wilder on February 22nd in Las Vegas. It’s the first big fight of the year for boxing fans and it promises to be a cracker. It also appears that if Fury gets his way, it will be the first of a triple bill of fights with Anthony Joshua up next; he’s the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO world champion. Finally, Fury hopes to face Dillian Whyte before ending his ring career.

“I’ve got three more fights left,” the flamboyant fighter told iFL TV.

“Wilder next, Joshua, then Dillian Whyte. Then I’m out.”

A win against Wilder, the WBC champion, would give Fury the chance to unify all the belts in a historic all-British bout. The 34-year-old Wilder won’t be giving up his title freely though and he’s the firm favorite heading into the February bout.

A post by bwin News on the Wilder-Fury fight predicts that the Englishmen will be defeated in Vegas with Wilder getting the win inside the distance. Both men went the distance last time out, with a controversial draw, after letting it go to the judges. In the end, Boxing Scene reports that both men agreed the best two heavyweights in the world had shared the battle, something that might not be the case this time around.

That bout was one of Fury’s first back in the ring after a well-publicized spell out battling mental illness, something that Wilder has also claimed to have struggled with during his career. Whatever battles they’ve fought outside of the ring will be forgotten for a period when they finally do come face to face again in February.

Defeat for Fury would surely scupper his plans for a fight against Joshua, at least right away. The lucrative fight for the 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist would be Fury or Wilder, with whoever emerges victorious in Vegas likely to be up next, should Joshua, who likely will be meeting Kubrat Pulev, avoid another embarrassing defeat like his first Andy Ruiz Jr. bout.

Fury’s only chance to get into the ring with a man he openly called ‘chicken’ after his last fight is to beat Wilder, but the Alabama native is in no mood to roll over easily. It’s widely accepted Wilder was lucky to retain his title after their last bout, but he’s been in irresistible form since. He fought twice in 2019, knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round of their May clash, before doing the same to Luis Ortiz in seven rounds in November.

He will have held the WBC title for five years by the time Fury faces him and he’s still undefeated, that solitary draw the only blemish on his 43-fight career. Fury has the same record over his 30 fights, meaning perhaps finally the two undefeated monsters will finally settle who is best and in doing so, change the course of boxing’s future.