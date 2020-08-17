The Ultimate Match-Ups: Queensberry vs. Matchroom

The boxing industry is fraught with fights, and not just in the squared circle. Many promotions are often at war with each other as they try to make fights happen. Two of the most notable of these promotions are Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry.

Each has its own roster of talent on the books, and if and when these two promotions hook it up, we could be spoiled for choice when it comes to quality, big-purse fights.

Queensberry vs. Matchroom

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn (pictured above, off his IG account) are two of the biggest movers and shakers in the world of boxing. Recently, Warren – the boss at Queensberry – challenged Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom to two shows of five fights apiece. This would pit each stable’s very best against one another.

This is a move which would provide mouth-watering action. Warren has assembled a team which include Daniel Dubois, Anthony Yarde, Liam Williams and Joe Joyce. The hope is that they will square off against Matchroom's Dillian Whyte, Joshua Buatsi, Demetrius Andrade, and Dereck Chisora.

The gauntlet has been laid down by Warren and Queensberry, and Hearn is quoted as saying he will meet with Warren soon to discuss further. However, both television partners, BT and Sky Sports are seemingly eager to join forces and make the two-show event happen.

The Proposed Fights

Several proposals have been made for the crossover fights, which would arguably be the biggest boxing event in British history. Warren (below, in pic off his IG account) wants to pit his guy Dubois against Whyte…

..Yarde against Buatsi, Joyce versus Chisora, and Williams against Andrade. That’s not all, though. At the same time, fans would be treated to an Edwards versus Yafai fight, as well as Gorman vs. Allen, Sheeraz against Cheeseman, Sharp versus Barrett, and Jenkins vs. Benn.

Arranged as a tournament, the event may also see Dubois vs. Joyce, with the winner going on to face Whyte, while the loser faces Chisora, ideally. By contrast, the Williams vs. Andrade fight could also be for the WBO Middleweight title, which would spice up the action. The light heavyweight crown could also be on the line if Yarde took on Buatsi.

Thus far, despite being the top two in the sport, neither Hearn nor Warren has a working relationship with the other. Eddie has said he’s never even met Warren. However, Warren has worked with Barry Hearn (Eddie’s father) and is adamant that an agreement could be found to make the fights happen, and he’s not alone in calling for it…

Famous Faces Back the Call

There is now huge demand and interest in the proposed event. Tyson Fury is also behind the Who Wants It? event, even going as far as to demand that himself and Anthony Joshua hook it up at the same show.

Speaking after Warren’s call to action, Daniel Dubois announced on Twitter that the match-up against Dillian Whyte would be “absolutely no problem.”

Charlie Edwards has openly called out Yafai, too.

At this moment in time, there is no immediate plan for the fights to happen, and no calendar spots seem to be free.

Later this month, Whyte is involved in his own bout against Povetkin…

..while Dubois will also see action against Pfeifer.

But, the point remains, in theory, Warren has the right idea. Promoters need to inter mingle more, so more often, the best fight the best.