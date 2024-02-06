Best Lines From Teofimo Lopez v Ortiz Top Rank Press Conference

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He’s now been designated “The Showman” as he continues “The Takeover” process.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) meets Puerto Rican former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs).

Lopez-Ortiz & Davis-Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

The ESPN+-streamed undercard (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT) will feature:

Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) will face Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight battle.

Unbeaten lightweights Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) and Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) will return in eight-round scraps.

Mason is in against Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs), while Sheehy faces Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs).

Lightweight prospect Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) will fight Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Takeover Promotions and CES Boxing, tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

At Tuesday's press conference, this is what the athletes said:

Teofimo Lopez

“I’m the big clown of the sport of boxing. I’ve got to make everyone laugh. I’ve got a big nose for a reason.”

“It’s great to be back. I’m glad to see the talents coming through. But this is only the beginning for me. I’m 26 years young. I’m not even in my prime yet.”

“We have a tremendous dance partner. He’s wanted this fight for awhile. And we’ll do our thing.”

“I’ve been to the top before at 135, beating the most decorated fighter at the time. Nobody wanted to face him. Now we’re back again. I beat the guy nobody wanted to fight again. So, I’ve looked it as I’ve gained it, lost it and I’ve gained it back again.

“I know what it takes to be great, which means to respect the ring and respect what it means to be a champion.”

Jamaine Ortiz

“There hasn’t been respect. It’s a fight. I’m coming here to take his head off. It is what it is.

There is a calm before the storm. you’ve got to know to keep control of your mind and body, especially before you go into battle.”

“I feel like I’m going to be the guy having the clown do whatever I want to do. It’s going to be that kind of show.”

“When I win Thursday night, it’s going to be a great night. I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life. It will be the day I became a world champion.

“It will be another step in my goal to getting other great fights and to continue building my legacy.”

Keyshawn Davis

“Pedraza said that he has all the experience. And he did fight a lot of great fighters. But he hasn’t fought me before. I don’t care about all the experience he has because he hasn’t fought me yet. So he’s going to see everything I bring to the table.”

“He’s a great fighter. He’s been in a lot of great fights for the sport of boxing. And I believe he’s good for the sport of boxing. But I feel like he’s got the biggest challenge yet in front of him. A young, hungry, real fighter.

“When that bell starts, I won’t be here to play. It’s going to be an action-packed fight. I’m definitely coming out victorious, but the fans are going to be the winners that night.”

Jose Pedraza

“At this point of my career, it doesn’t matter who is my opponent. Keyshawn Davis is an excellent boxer. He doesn’t have the experience that I do in professional boxing, but he had a great trajectory in amateur boxing.

“He is an excellent boxer. It doesn’t matter what the record is. You have to face those challenges. It doesn’t matter if he’s a prospect, a veteran or a contender. You have to accept it. Let’s fight.”

“I prepared very well for this fight. I’ve come to do my job. I don’t look the result. But don’t misinterpret me. I do expect a great victory. But I don’t expect a particular result. I simply go to do a good job for the fans, so that they can leave happy.”

Javier Martinez

“I represent Milwaukee so much because there aren’t a lot of boxers who come out of there. There’s actually a lot of talent there. But a lot don’t make it out. They don’t get those opportunities. So, I represent for them.”

Abdullah Mason

“It’s amazing. Everybody in my family pushes each other to be better. Not just in boxing. But to be better brothers and family members.”

“I’m going to take advantage of this spotlight. And I’m going to get hungrier and hungrier. We’re on our way to the top.”