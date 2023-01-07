Connect with us

'Tank' Davis vs. Garcia: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

‘Tank’ Davis vs. Garcia: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results
Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

The first PPV of the year will be hosted by Showtime as they have Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis facing Hector Luis Garcia in a twelve round main event live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C

It could go two ways: Gervonta Davis got distracted by the thought of the guillotine of the judicial process hanging over his head. Or, the Baltimore native, age 28, will on Saturday night show that his safe place is the ring, where he’ll in violent fashion convince Hector Luis Garcia that hopes for a shocker upset were unfounded.
Davis holds a 27-0 (25 KOs) record, and at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, and on PPV.com, he will face off against a Dominican talent with a knack for defeating A sides.
This is a lefty on lefty battle, and we expect the 16-0 (10 KOs) Garcia to show his skills for some rounds, before “levels” come in to play. The way Garcia succeeded in taking it to Chris Colbert in Feb 2022, that’s perhaps not replicable versus Davis, whose power is a strong dissuader.
Expect ring walks anytime after 11:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1600, and Hector Luis Garcia is the underdog at +800.

Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis: Decision +350; KO/TKO -400

Draw: +2500

Hector Luis Garcia: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +1800

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

