‘Tank’ Davis vs. Garcia: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

The first PPV of the year will be hosted by Showtime as they have Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis facing Hector Luis Garcia in a twelve round main event live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C

It could go two ways: Gervonta Davis got distracted by the thought of the guillotine of the judicial process hanging over his head. Or, the Baltimore native, age 28, will on Saturday night show that his safe place is the ring, where he’ll in violent fashion convince Hector Luis Garcia that hopes for a shocker upset were unfounded.

This is a lefty on lefty battle, and we expect the 16-0 (10 KOs) Garcia to show his skills for some rounds, before “levels” come in to play. The way Garcia succeeded in taking it to Chris Colbert in Feb 2022, that’s perhaps not replicable versus Davis, whose power is a strong dissuader.

Expect ring walks anytime after 11:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA BETTING ODDS Per DraftKings, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -1600, and Hector Luis Garcia is the underdog at +800. Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis: Decision +350; KO/TKO -400 Draw: +2500 Hector Luis Garcia: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +1800 GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA LIVE ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS Round 1:

NYF Score:

‘TANK' DAVIS VS. GARCIA FIGHT RESULTS: