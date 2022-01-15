Connect with us

Worldwide

Statement from Hall of Famer Michael Carbajal on Santa Cruz vs. Carbajal

Worldwide

Jose Pedraza Continues To Hold The Torch For Puerto Rico Against Jose Ramirez

Worldwide

The Month Of January & Boxing: A Recipe For Disaster

New York Worldwide

Canelo Alvarez Wins 2032 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Worldwide

Move Over Spence Jr, Crawford’s Next Fight Is Against Bob Arum and Top Rank

Worldwide

It’s A Joe Smith Fight, Of Course There’s Mad Drama Before the Bout

Worldwide

Is Maureen Shea Retired, Or Not?

Worldwide

Is Tyson Fury Vs Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia Next?

Worldwide

Luis Ortiz Bounces Back After Knockdowns, Comes Back To Stop Charles Martin on PBC/Fox PPV

Worldwide

Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin Clash On New Years Day

Worldwide

Statement from Hall of Famer Michael Carbajal on Santa Cruz vs. Carbajal

Published

4 hours ago

on

STATEMENT FROM HALL OF FAME BOXING LEGEND
MICHAEL CARBAJAL
“Manitas De Piedra”

MICHAEL CARBAJAL releases this statement to clear any misconception that suggest or imply his support or endorsement of Keenan Carbajal.  Any assumptions  that he is rooting for Keenan Carbajal are completely unfounded. To the contrary, MICHAEL CARBAJAL will be rooting for Leo Santa Cruz to win and expects an early knockout victory. The animosity between MICHAEL CARBAJAL and the Keenan Danny Josephine Carbajal faction absolutely cannot be understated. There is no merit to any claim that MICHAEL has any involvement, association, or affiliation with Keenan, his fight career, or any part of his life. Further, MICHAEL is not involved with Keenan’s trainer, Danny Carbajal (MICHAEL’S estranged brother), or Keenan’s mother, Josephine Carbajal (MICHAEL’S estranged niece), in any way, shape, or form. MICHAEL CARBAJAL has never had and will never have any association with Keenan or any member of his team known as “FAMILIA CARBAJAL”, which has misrepresented and violated the actual CARBAJAL FAMILY.

Michael Carbajal

 

For more on the Carbajal family saga, see the article The Fighting Carbajals from The Ring magazine.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors