Whew, Drama-Free Weigh In: Shields and Habazin Make 154 Limit

Claressa Shields smiled a good deal, more than we’ve seen during a weigh in, during the Thursday session with Ivana Habazin, in Atlantic City, the day before the 154 pounders clash at Ocean, and on Showtime.

Good thing; the last time they weighed in, things went off the rails, all the way off, and their fight had to be canceled, and re-set.

Knock on wood, it looks like we are clear for takeoff, as the Flint, Michigan standout (below, in Stephanie Trapp picture, all pictures by Trapp) and the underdog Habazin both hit their mark.

Alicia Napoleon Espinoza (left) could maybe fight Shields, if she keeps winning, and downs Elin Cederroos in AC.

Alicia Napoleon Espinoza and Elin Cederroos flash biceps

NOTE: I do recommend you tune in or tell the DVR to save the show for you, and pay some extra attention to Philadelphia contender Boots Ennis.

He’s in his toughest on paper test, and by this time next year, could well be holding a secondary title at 147.

 

SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

