Boots Ennis Survives, Bam Rodriguez Thrives in Philadelphia

As expected, IBF World Welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis of Philadelphia walked away with a win in his rematch with Karen Chukhadzhian of Ukraine to defend his title.

The unexpected outcome was Chukhadzhian making good on his promise of a much better performance despite the loss.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) scored a single knockdown when Chukhadzhian (24-3, 13 KOs) took a knee in round five when Ennis dazed him with a left uppercut. But the challenger proved surprisingly durable and competitive, giving as good as he was getting in several rounds against Ennis.

In the first bout, Ennis scored a full shoutout on the card. On Saturday, Ennis won by narrower scores of 119-107, 117-109, and 116-110 from respected judge Steve Weisfield.

Credit to Chudkhadzhian for his effort. He is a troublesome opponent for anyone in the division not named Boots Ennis.

Ennis sheepishly admitted it was a tougher fight than expected, perhaps due to his lack of enthusiasm about taking the rematch.

“I was prepared for anything, it didn’t matter to me. But I’m glad I got the win. I felt okay,” said Ennis. “At the end of the day, I wanted to be better than last time. I wanted to get the knockout.” Ennis said he felt he was rushing. He said he heard his father and trainer Bozy Ennis’ instructions to use more angles and not stand in front. “But I did the opposite,” admitted Ennis.

Ennis is struggling to make the 147 weight limit at age 27, and he didn’t train as seriously as he might have against a more challenging opponent. Although Ennis would like to unify the welterweight division, he and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn agree if he can’t fight another champion, it’s time to move up to super welterweight. A potential fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the top option.

Philly Fans Believe In Bam Rodriguez

On paper, the co-main event between WBC World and Ring Magazine World Flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and former WBC Light Flyweight champion Pedro Guevara of Mexico looked like a reasonable challenge. Guevara won the interim WBC World Super-Flyweight title over Andrew Maloney in Perth, Australia in May. He had never been stopped.

Forget expectations when it comes to Bam. Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) pressured and swiftly outmaneuvered Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) with phenomenal footwork, allowing him to punch from angles Guevara couldn’t defend. He peppered Guevara with uppercuts and body shots for two rounds.

Rodriguez landed a straight left to score the first knockdown with 30 seconds left in the third round. Guevara rose, and tried to fight his way out instead of surviving to the bell. Big mistake. Rodriguez tricked Guevara into moving right into position with foot movement, landing a right uppercut to the left side of Guevara’s head. He was counted out at 2:47 of round three.

Bam Rodriguez: “I was just having fun”

“I’m pretty happy, but I kind of already knew it was going to happen that way,” said Rodriguez. “I had a feeling. When you have that feeling, a fighter knows.”

“I really thought he was going to stand and fight a little bit more. Right when the bell rang, he started moving a lot. I learned from those two fights where I didn’t look as good, and I proved it tonight.

At that point of the fight, I was just having fun, really. Whatever I was doing, it was coming naturally,” explained Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says he prefers unifying his second weight division as his plan for 2025.

Bam’s Plans in 2025

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn knows he has a star on his hands. “I mean, that was just an artist at work,” calling Rodriguez “an exceptional talent.”

“You’re talking about the future of boxing in this country. Future of boxing around the world. I think this kid’s number three in the world, pound for pound, pay-per-view fighter.” Hearn agrees unification is the plan, calling on Turki Alalsheikh to stage the matchups as part of Riyadh Season. Rodriguez and (trainer) Robert Garcia are agreeable.

The potential remains for a Bam Rodriguez vs. Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez fight to complete the collection of wins against the storied Four Kings of the super flyweight division. Rodriguez has already defeated Cuadras, Sor Rungvisai, and Juan Francisco Estrada.

Rodriguez and Gonzalez share the same co-promoter, Teiken Promotions, which prefers that the two men not fight each other. It would be a significant prize for Rodriguez, but Gonzalez, at age 37, is near the end of his Hall of Fame career. Let Gonzalez be the one who got away. There are many more accomplishments ahead for Rodriguez.

Raymond Ford Wins In Division Debut

It seemed Raymond ‘Savage’ Ford of Camden, New Jersey (16-1-1, 8 KOs) would end his super-featherweight division debut against Orlando Gonzalez of Puerto Rico (23-3, 13 KOs) in round two. Instead, he needed all ten rounds to get a dominating decision win. Scores were 100-88 on two cards and 99-89 on the third.

In Ford’s first fight in Philadelphia since his professional debut, he dropped Gonzalez on a right hook.

Ford’s celebration in the ring was premature. Gonzalez survived it and made it out of the round. Gonzalez remained in survival mode to the final bell. Ford continued raining right hooks on him round after round.

Ford scored a second knockdown at the end of the eighth round. Ford had to hold off his celebration again as Gonzalez got to his feet at the bell and avoided a knockout loss.

Ford wins the WBA Continental Americas title, putting him in line to eventually take on the world champion, currently Lamont Roach Jr., who is reportedly in line to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the current WBA World Lightweight champion.

Gallegos Upsets Coe In Impressive Mexican Style

Light heavyweight Manuel Gallegos of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico (21-2-1, 18 KOs) scored an upset victory in impressive Mexican Style over 20 to 1 favorite Khalil ‘Big Steppa’ Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey (9-1-1, 7 KOs).

Coe was outgunned by Gallegos, who knocked Coe down four times before referee Eric Dali stepped in to stop the bout at seven seconds of round nine.

It was the second fight for Gallegos at light heavyweight after taking a loss to Diego Pacheco at super middleweight in July. “I like it, it’s good. It’s my division,” said a happy Gallegos.

Coe displayed a power jab from the opening bell. But Gallegos quickly took control and turned the fight into a guerra. Coe weathered the early body shots from Gallegos, landing solid right hooks. But the single shots didn’t accumulate the kind of damage Gallegos did.

Gallegos dropped Coe with a body shot in round five for the first knockdown. Coe rose and at this point, he abandoned any fight plan to slug it out with Gallegos. But he could not muster the offensive output from Gallegos.

The second knockdown came from a left hook to the temple in round seven. Coe survived it, only to get dropped by a second body shot knockdown early in round eight. The fight was effectively over. Referee Eric Dali allowed Coe to continue, but his corner should have stopped it.

Before the final round, Dali asked Coe and his corner whether they wanted to continue. They gave Coe one more chance in the tenth. It didn’t end well. Gallegos landed a hard right hook to knock down Coe, and referee Eric Dali waived off the fight.

The veterinary technician wins the minor WBC USA light heavyweight title and can work his way into a mandatory position if he can continue to win and impress. Gallegos thanked his team for preparing him. “It’s down to me feeling really strong in this division … My trainers put me through my paces, and I think you saw the fruits of that labor during my long preparation tonight.”

Add Gallegos to the list of unknown Mexican challengers who have upset Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn’s plans, including Mauricio Lara, Adrian Curiel, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ammo Williams Wins “Second Pro Debut”

Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams of Houston (18-1, 13 KOs) achieved his goal of restarting his career after a rough loss to Hamzah Sheeraz, stopping durable Gian Garrido of Queens, New York (11-2, 8 KOs) in the sixth round.

“I came to just show my statement and let ya’ll know I’m back, I’m a champion. I’m coming for that world championship. Anyone in my weight can get it!” shouted a pumped-up Williams after his win. Williams thanked Eddie Hearn and his team, who stood by him as he regrouped.

Ennis Prospects Win In Early Action

Boots Promotions prospects Dennis Thompson and Ismail Muhammad of Philadelphia both scored wins on the undercard. Thompson won a second-round knockout to go 3-0 with two knockouts.

Zaquin Moses of Newark, New Jersey, the cousin of Shakur Stevenson, won a four round decision with three shutout scorecards. The family resemblance working behind the jab was on display.