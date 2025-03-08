Double Trouble: Boots Ennis and Bam Rodriguez Buddy Up in Philly

The rematch between IBF World Welterweight champion Jaron Boots Ennis of Philadelphia and Karen Chukhadzhian of Ukraine is perhaps the most irrelevant, unnecessary championship fight in recent boxing memory.

Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) dominated Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) in their first meeting in January 2023, winning a shutout decision by three scores of 120-108. There is no need to see this again. But we will on DAZN Saturday night from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Why? Because the IBF does IBF things and ordered Ennis to fight Chukhadzhian as his mandatory challenger. Ennis is taking the fight because he needs the IBF belt as leverage to draw in challengers among the rest of the division.

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn is making the best of it. He added WBC World and Ring Magazine World Flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) as the co-main event, defending his titles against former WBC Light Flyweight champion Pedro Guevara of Mexico (42-4-1, 22 KOs).

Guevara is at least on paper a worthy challenger, winning the interim WBC World Super-Flyweight title over Andrew Maloney in Perth, Australia in May.

Making Lemonade in Philadelphia

Ennis is using the opportunity for his second hometown fight in a row to look good in front of his devoted fans.

“The fans love me, and they want to see me put on a show and knock people out. That’s what I do, and that’s what I’m going to do again: have my fun and get the KO.” Ennis said his last performance was a little off and rusty.

“Having this fast turnaround and get right back into the mix of things is going to be even better. I’ll be more on point this time, much sharper, my defense will be on point, and I’m going to have fun.”

By putting both Boots and Bam on the same card, each fighter can introduce himself to his counterpart’s fan base. Rodriguez will do his best to impress the knowledgeable Philly fight fans, while Ennis can get some face time in front of the Mexican-American fans.

It’s much the same winning strategy employed by K2 promoter Tom Loeffler when he put middleweight Gennadiy Golovkin on the same cards with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, helping both build up an impressive fan base by offer a package deal of excellence.

Boots Ennis and Bam Rodriguez Team Up

During the promotion, Ennis and Rodriguez have gotten to know each other, and the mutual respect is nice to see.

“It’s crazy to have someone like Bam on the card,” said Ennis. “He’s number seven on the pound-for-pound list. It’s going to be fireworks. The whole card is great from top to bottom. You’ve got two of my fighters on there in Dennis Thompson and Ishmael Muhammad, there’s Ray Ford, Khalil Coe, it’s crazy and it’s one not to be missed, it’s explosive.”

“To share the card with “Boots” Ennis, one of the best in all of boxing, is an honor and a huge opportunity to expose my career to the East Coast fans,” said Rodriguez. “I’m just blessed to be sharing a card with Boots at the end of the day.

“I saw the crowd for his last fight, so to be a part of that and get more exposure on the East Coast. That’s why it makes sense to me. To share a card with a great fighter like Jaron is good for both of us. I like the Two Kings, it’s badass, and I really feel that’s how it is,” said Rodriguez.

Ennis and Rodriguez crossed paths eight years ago in 2016 at the Olympic Training Center, and although the pairing is being hyped to try and generate interest in the card despite the awful main event, their enthusiasm for fighting together is genuine.

“Bam and I can go as far as we want to take it. I think I can go up to 168 pounds. Bam, he’s already been going up and down from 112 to 118, so he can go to 126 and do his thing there, too. We’re going to take this as far as we want. We just have to stay focused and keep doing our thing,” said Ennis.

Focused For the Future

Rodriguez promises he is not taking the fight with Guevara lightly. “This is an important fight because there’s huge things that can happen if I can beat him. I’m taking this just as seriously as my recent fights.

“Pedro is going to come with everything. Winning this fight can change his life, but sorry to him, I’m not going to let that happen.” Rodriguez says his goal for 2025 is to become undisputed at super flyweight, and it’s not a stretch to see it happen.

“I have to get past this fight first, but the goal is to go for undisputed in 2025. I’m taking this fight as seriously as ever, training my ass off like any other fight, we’re going to handle business, and then we can talk about 2025,” said Rodriguez.

As for Ennis, he’s calling for a knockout win. “It doesn’t matter what he does. We’re going to put on a show and make a big statement Saturday night. We’re gonna have a party.”

Chudkhadzhian promises a better performance in the rematch.

“I’m going to show my improvements to people. I’m here to be a world champion and that’s why I’m here, and to prove it to people.”

Undercard: Philly and Jersey In The House

On the undercard, local fighters from Philadelphia and New Jersey hope to impress their fans.

Former world champion Raymond ‘Savage’ Ford of Camden, New Jersey (15-1-1, 8 KOs) will return at super-featherweight against Orlando Gonzalez of Puerto Rico (23-2, 13 KOs). It will be Ford’s first fight in Philadelphia since his professional debut.

Light-Heavyweight Khalil ‘Big Steppa’ Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey (9-0-1, 7 KOs) takes on Manuel Gallegos of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico (20-2-1, 17 KOs).

Middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams of Houston (16-1, 11 KOs) returns intending to restart his career after a rough loss to Hamzah Sheeraz, facing Gian Garrido of Queens, New York (11-1, 8 KOs). Williams calls the fight his “pro debut number two,” saying he’s returning stronger from everything he’s learned.

Boots Promotions prospects Dennis Thompson and Ismail Muhammad of Philadelphia will also appear on the card. Zaquin Moses of Newark, New Jersey, the cousin of Shakur Stevenson, will make his professional debut in the super featherweight division.

The Matchroom Boxing debut for Southern California favorite Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) will be delayed to 2025. Mercado was left without an opponent when Jesus Saracho of Mexico (14-2, 11 KOs) came in well over the super lightweight limit and the fight was cancelled.