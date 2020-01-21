Ryan Garcia Looks In Great Shape, And Promoter De La Hoya Talks About Fighting Chavez This Year

Golden Boy Promotions put together a media workout for one of their top fighters, Victorville, California’s own Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (19-0) at the Westside Boxing Gym in L.A. on Monday afternoon.

The media showed out for the event, bringing in everyone from national news to major Spanish outlets from all over.

Ryan Garcia was calm, cool and collected, embracing all of the attention he was getting while being peppered with questions. After the Q&A, Ryan did about a twenty-minute workout, which included pad work with his dad, shadow boxing and hitting the heavy bag.

What stood out to me the most was the snap that he had in his punches this early into camp. His dad and coach, Henry Garcia, was excited about how his son has looked and said that Ryan is already on or about 140 pounds, which is five pounds away from where he needs to be in a few weeks.

To up the ante of the event even more, the “Golden Boy” himself, Oscar De La Hoya was in attendance in support of his young star.

Speaking of Oscar, he dropped somewhat of a bombshell when he mentioned that there are discussions of an exhibition fight between himself and the great Julio Cesar Chavez. This came at a bit of a surprise as no one really expects Oscar to ever climb back in the ring in any capacity.. but he is set on making this happen. When I asked Oscar about it, he said, ”I’ve been watching Chavez do these exhibitions with all of the money going to charity so I thought to myself, why not me and Chavez!”

Oscar also added, “I don’t know how many rounds, whether its 10, with headgear or without, me and Chavez have to talk about it and the WEIGHT, I’ll have to lose about 20 pounds!”

When I asked if it would be this year, Oscar said, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely”.

Oscar also talked about his other young fighters, like Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Blair “The Flair” Cobbs in a video that can be found on the NyFights Instagram page (@nyfights).

Given the attention this event received, it further solidifies that Ryan Garcia is a star and is on his way to super-stardom, just as long as he continues to win impressively and set himself up for that long awaited title shot.