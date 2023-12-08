Ramirez vs Espinoza Prediction: An Olympian Impresses

With the WBO World Featherweight Title on the line this weekend, a Ramirez vs Espinoza prediction is a must for those are keen to see elite boxers going toe to toe. Although the current odds for this featherweight matchup between Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza doesn't suggest that the fight will be as nail-biting as many boxing enthusiasts believe, the combined 33-1 professional record that these two world-class fighters will bring into the ring proves that all these dudes know is winning.

Yet, only one of these fighters is going to get their hand raised on Saturday night. And because we must choose a side in this Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza prediction, how can we bet against a two-time Olympic gold medalist?

Ramirez vs Espinoza Prediction

Robeisy Ramirez Preview

The two-time Olympic gold medalist I'm referring to is, of course, Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (13-1 professional record with 8 KO's). While those two Olympic victories don't technically count toward his professional record (as he was an amateur), just the fact that Ramirez beat Shakur Stevenson via split to decision to win his second gold medal in 2016 tells you everything you need to know about Ramirez's world-class ability — and could provide an accurate Ramirez vs Espinoza prediction.

And aside from his first professional fight (which is the one loss on his record), Ramirez has only won since. What stands out when watching Ramirez box — which is displayed in his most recent fight against Satoshi Shimizu, which ended with a fifth round knockout — is his lightning-fast left hand. His left uppercut, specifically, doles out devastating power for a fighter that is only 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Come Saturday night, Ramirez will most likely be trying to stay on the inside against Espinoza. He'll enter the ring with a massive height and reach disadvantage; which, while Ramirez is well used to by now, is still going to be tough to overcome — especially because Espinoza has an excellent jab. But if Ramirez can use his excellent head movement, bobbing and weaving his way into range, and pepper Espinoza's body with his left hand before heading up high, we can expect to see the Cuban superstar emerge victorious.

Rafael Espinoza Preview

The disrespect that oddsmakers are showing Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (20-0 professional record with 18 KO's) heading into Saturday night is absurd. While it makes sense for his opponent to be the favorite, anybody who has seen Espinoza fight knows that a Ramirez vs Espinoza prediction isn't nearly as easy as bookies seem to believe.

Espinoza has been extremely impressive as of late — proven by his most recent victory, which was a second round knockout over Ally Mwerangi back in July. In that fight, Espinoza was able to utilize his height and reach advantage with brutal efficiency, which ultimately allowed Espinoza to find his opponent's chin and put him away just a few minutes after that first bell rang. And considering the height difference between Ramirez and Espinoza — that was evident during their pre-fight faceoff — we can guess Espinoza's gameplan for Saturday.

Expect to see Espinoza live and die by his jab. If he can keep Ramirez on the outside, picking him apart while staying out of the way of Ramirez's devastating left hand, he might leave the ring Saturday night with the WBO World Featherweight belt wrapped around his waist.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza: The Champion's Power Reigns Supreme

Our official Ramirez vs Espinoza prediction is that Robeisy Ramirez will win by decision.

While we do believe the heavy favorite (Ramirez is currently -1200) is going to win, we do believe Espinoza has a much better chance than his +600 underdog odds suggest. If Espinoza can maximize his height and reach advantage while keeping Ramirez's power at bay, it could be a long night for the Cuban champion.

But we ultimately think that Robeisy Ramirez will be able to evade Espinoza's jabs effectively enough, work his way inside, and land some devastating body shots with his left hand that might make Espinoza question whether he wants to be in that ring. For that reason, Ramirez by KO/TKO at -210 is an appealing bet that could earn you some money Saturday night.

Yet, one can't question the champion's mentality that Rafael Espinoza brings into the ring. Although he may receive some punishment, we expect him to be able to weather Ramirez's knockout power for the duration of the 12 round fight. Hence why we also like this fight to do the distance, which is currently at +165 odds.

We boxing enthusiasts are in for a treat on Saturday night, once Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza step into that ring. Regardless of whoever ends up getting their hand raised and walking away with that WBO World Featherweight belt, fans should be in for quite the show.