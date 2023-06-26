Dana White’s Power Slap Runs Friday, July 7, Streams For Free

The Dana White project Power Slap will run their third live event, it's called POWER SLAP 3: HINTZ vs. WOLVERINE, on Friday July 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Power Slap 3 starts 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps).

Headlining Power Slap 3 is a light heavyweight title match–yes indeed, there are titles involved– between champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-1, 4 KOs; from Friendship, Wisconsin) and slap fighting OG “Wolverine” (12-4 (3 KOs), out of Mountain Home, Arkansas).

For the record, adding to drama, I think, Wolverine was Hintz’s head coach on Season 1 of Power Slap: Road to the Title.

The Power Slap 3 card, as furnished by the PS people:

Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (4) vs. Bear Bennett – Light Heavyweight

Andrew “Caspar” Fields (8) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (9) – Welterweight

Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (2) vs. Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen (4) – Middleweight

Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (2) vs. Cole “Full Send” Young (4) – Welterweight

Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez (1) vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo (2) – Heavyweight

Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (2) vs. Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin – Light Heavyweight

Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) vs. Wolverine (1) – Light Heavyweight Title

The winners of the coin toss conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission were: Rivero, Fields, Nuriddeen, Young, Crespo, Klingbeil & Hintz, a release informed us.

My guess is, winner gets to choose to slap first, or second, right?

Dan Hellie will call the fights, with UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, along with reporter Charly Arnolt.