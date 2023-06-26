Worldwide

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dana White’s Power Slap Runs Friday, July 7, Streams For Free

The Dana White project Power Slap will run their third live event, it's called POWER SLAP 3: HINTZ vs. WOLVERINE, on Friday July 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Power Slap 3 starts 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps).

Headlining Power Slap 3 is a light heavyweight title match–yes indeed, there are titles involved– between champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-1, 4 KOs; from Friendship, Wisconsin) and slap fighting OG “Wolverine” (12-4 (3 KOs), out of Mountain Home, Arkansas).

Power Slap was created by Dana White

Power Slap debuted on TBS at the start of 2023.

For the record, adding to drama, I think, Wolverine was Hintz’s head coach on Season 1 of Power Slap: Road to the Title.

The Power Slap 3 card, as furnished by the PS people:

Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (4) vs. Bear Bennett – Light Heavyweight
Andrew “Caspar” Fields (8) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (9) – Welterweight
Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (2) vs. Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen (4) – Middleweight
Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (2) vs. Cole “Full Send” Young (4) – Welterweight
Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez (1) vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo (2) – Heavyweight
Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (2) vs. Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin – Light Heavyweight
Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) vs. Wolverine (1) – Light Heavyweight Title

Power Slap debut got put off after creator Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife during an argument in public

The sport has taken criticism his from some, who have called it barbaric

The winners of the coin toss conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission were: Rivero, Fields, Nuriddeen, Young, Crespo, Klingbeil & Hintz, a release informed us.

My guess is, winner gets to choose to slap first, or second, right?

Dan Hellie will call the fights, with UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, along with reporter Charly Arnolt.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

