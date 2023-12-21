Worldwide

Otto Wallin: Affable Swede Has Dimples But Joshua Can't Assume Anything, He's Savage Swede When Duty Calls

Anthony Joshua, Two Days Away From Night: I Want To Hurt My Opponent

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul Fight March 2–Not Against Each Other

Who is Dmitry Bivol? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

Joshua vs Wallin Odds: Big Betting Stakes For Heavyweights

Who is Otto Wallin? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

Sampson Lewkowicz Spit Incident Update

Who is Deontay Wilder? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

Who is Anthony Joshua? Boxing record, Bio and Background

Day of Reckoning Preview (V. Grey)

Otto Wallin: Affable Swede Has Dimples But Joshua Can't Assume Anything, He's Savage Swede When Duty Calls

Photos by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Otto Wallin, the Swedish born heavyweight, is as likeable a fighter, or fella, you could know. That’s aside the point, though, when considering he’s to be across the ring from Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia atop the “Day of Reckoning” event unfolding Saturday in Las Vegas V 2030.

“Of course I'm nervous, but I just want to say thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Frank Warren for making this happen,” said the lefty, who makes NYC home, at the Thursday final presser. “Of course I'm nervous, it's a big fight, a big opportunity, but I’m ready for it.”

That is believable; he knows how he performs on larger stages.

“I've worked very hard to be here and now it's time to enjoy the moment and win the fight and move on,” Wallin continued. “People talking about upsets, I'm going to win the fight and you shouldn't call it an upset. It's not really an upset, it's just natural. This is my time so I’m ready for it. I'm just happy to be here.”

“I'm just trying to be myself. People say I talk a lot now but I get asked questions and I just answer them how I feel. I'm not trying to make anything up, it's just the truth. If people like it then fine, if they don't then that's okay too,” he said, affable, but not without a solid spine.”

“I'm a tricky southpaw, I'm a good fighter. It's kind of a short notice to this fight. Also, he's got a new trainer, so I think that can be tricky.

He's used to be a happy guy but from what I see now he seems very stiff and tense. Maybe he's fed up of all of this stuff.”

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

