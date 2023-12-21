Otto Wallin: Affable Swede Has Dimples But Joshua Can’t Assume Anything, He’s Savage Swede When Duty Calls

Otto Wallin, the Swedish born heavyweight, is as likeable a fighter, or fella, you could know. That’s aside the point, though, when considering he’s to be across the ring from Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia atop the “Day of Reckoning” event unfolding Saturday in Las Vegas V 2030.

“Of course I'm nervous, but I just want to say thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Frank Warren for making this happen,” said the lefty, who makes NYC home, at the Thursday final presser. “Of course I'm nervous, it's a big fight, a big opportunity, but I’m ready for it.”

That is believable; he knows how he performs on larger stages.

“I've worked very hard to be here and now it's time to enjoy the moment and win the fight and move on,” Wallin continued. “People talking about upsets, I'm going to win the fight and you shouldn't call it an upset. It's not really an upset, it's just natural. This is my time so I’m ready for it. I'm just happy to be here.”

“I'm just trying to be myself. People say I talk a lot now but I get asked questions and I just answer them how I feel. I'm not trying to make anything up, it's just the truth. If people like it then fine, if they don't then that's okay too,” he said, affable, but not without a solid spine.”

“I'm a tricky southpaw, I'm a good fighter. It's kind of a short notice to this fight. Also, he's got a new trainer, so I think that can be tricky.

He's used to be a happy guy but from what I see now he seems very stiff and tense. Maybe he's fed up of all of this stuff.”