Who is Jarrell Miller? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

One look at a Jarrell Miller boxing record makes it very clear that, despite him being a sizable underdog in his upcoming fight against Daniel Dubois this weekend, Miller knows nothing about sustaining losses in his professional career — and therefore can not be counted out.

But how did Jarrell Miller get to this seismic fight against Dubois? Well, that's what we're here to examine. We are going to take a closer look at the Jarrell Miller bio, come to understand his upbringing and amateur background, and analyze the biggest fights — and controversies — of Miller's career to this point; all of which have led to the Day of Reckoning card, taking place in Saudi Arabia this weekend. And if Miller can emerge victorious this weekend, stardom is surely in store.

Who is Jarrell Miller?

Jarrell Miller Bio

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is an American heavyweight boxer (and former kickboxer) born on July 15th, 1988, and is currently 35 years old. Jarrell Miller's boxing record as a professional is 26-0-1 with 22 KO's.

Jarrell Miller is scheduled to fight Daniel Dubois during the Day of Reckoning card in Saudi Arabia, on December 23rd, 2023 — and the duo have been engaging in a war of words throughout the entire fight week.

Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller were forced apart at face off 😳 #DayOfReckoning | Saturday | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/6sFs9YUhsM — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 21, 2023

Jarrell Miller Background, Amateur Career

Jarrell Miller was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and began training Muay Thai at the age of 14 in order to defend himself after he was attacked on the street. He began boxing at the age of 16.

As an amateur, Miller reached the final of the 2007 New York Golden Gloves Heavyweight tournament at New York's Madison Square Garden, but lost by points. Miller finished his amateur career with a record of 10–1, with seven wins by knockout. He didn't have many amateur bouts because he was further along in his kickboxing career, and had to turn professional as a boxer when he did so as a kickboxer.

Jarrell Miller Boxing Record (Professional)

Miller made his professional boxing debut at the age of 21 on July 18th, 2009, and won his first fight via TKO. Yet, due to some lengthy spells away from the ring, it wasn't until 2016 where Miller had his first fight for a belt, when he faced Donovan Dennis for the interim WBA-NABA heavyweight title. Miller finished Dennis in the seventh round, and therefore claimed the interim belt. Miller called out big-name boxers like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua after the fight — which isn't surprising, for anyone who has heard him talk in the lead up to this weekend's fight.

“He’s a shrimp. I’m a Shark!” 🦈@BIGBABYMILLER savagely compares Daniel Dubois to sea creature 😳#DayOfReckoning | Saturday | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/Us5hqOpMps — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 21, 2023

Perhaps the highest profile win on Jarrell Miller's boxing record to date is his victory against Tomasz Adamek in August 2018. Miller — who weighed in at 317 pounds prior to the fight — knocked Adamek down in the second round. Adamek was given a count by the referee and decided not to get back to his feet. Therefore, Miller won the fight via TKO.

The most recent professional right that Miller had came on March 18th, 2023, when he faced Lucas Browne in Dubai. In what was an entertaining brawl from start to finish, Miller ultimately stopped Browne in the sixth round, earning the 26th victory of his professional career and the 22nd knockout.

With that last victory, the stage was set for Jarrell Miller to face Daniel Dubois during the Day of Reckoning card this weekend.

Jarrell Miller Career Controversies

Jarrell Miller has dealt with a number of controversies across his career; which is largely why he hasn't had many opportunities to fight for title belts.

After being scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in February 2019 for to challenge for Joshua's WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden, Miller tested positive for EPO and HGH, two performance enhancing drugs that forced the the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) to deny him a boxing license. Therefore, the fight was cancelled and Miller was removed from the WBA rankings — missing the opportunity of a lifetime to compete against Joshua.

Then, in July 2020, Miller once again tested positive for another banned substance — which resulted in a suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Past fights and controversies aside, all that matters for Jarrell Miller at the moment is that he's facing Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Considering that Miller is entering this fight as a +200 underdog, the majority of the boxing community doesn't expect Miller to get his hand raised on Saturday night.

Yet, Jarrell Miller has faced a lot of adversity of his life — some of which was self-inflicted — so he is no stranger to being the underdog. There's no question that Miller can talk the talk; proven every time he is handed a microphone. But when he enters the ring against Daniel Dubois, we'll be able to see whether Jarrell Miller can also let his fists do the talking for him.