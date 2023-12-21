Who is Daniel Dubois? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

We feel that a Daniel Dubois bio is in store, given all the British boxer has already accomplished in his career and what awaits him during the Day of Reckoning card in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Despite coming off a knockout loss against one of the top two heavyweight boxers in the world in his last fight, Daniel Dubois's boxing record is still deserving of immense respect. And if Dubois is able to right the ship this weekend, and produce in the way we know he is capable of, there are going to be many big-time fights awaiting him in 2024.

Yet, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Daniel Dubois still has one more fight to win in 2023 before any future plans can manifest.

Who is Daniel Dubois?

Daniel Dubois Bio

Daniel “Triple D” Dubois is a British heavyweight boxer who is 26 years of age and was born on September 6th, 1997, in London. Daniel Dubois boxing record is 19-2 with 18 KO's, and will be facing Jarrell Miller on Saturday's Day of Reckoning card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to BoxRec, Daniel Dubois is currently ranked as the fourth best heavyweight boxer in the world.

Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller getting close in their press conference face off 👀🔥#DayOfReckoning | Saturday | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/RgKAgu8xtm — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 21, 2023

Daniel Dubois Background, Amateur Career

Daniel Dubois began his boxing career at age nine, when his father took him to a boxing gym to help Dubois stay out of trouble. Throughout Dubois' 75-fight amateur career, he was a five-time national junior title holder and British champion.

Although Dubois spent his amateur boxing career planning to one day become an Olympian, and was on the Great Britain Olympic team with the intention to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he instead decided to turn professional in 2017, signing with boxing promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions.

Dubois' younger sister Caroline is also a boxer. She has represented Great Britain and in 2018 became the World Youth and Youth Olympic champion.

Daniel Dubois Boxing Record (Professional)

Daniel Dubois' professional boxing career started off with a bang, when he won his first pro fight via knockout in 35 seconds in April 2017. Dubois continued amassing wins through 2017 and 2018, and in 2019 won the British heavyweight title by beating Nathan Gorman by knockout in July 2019 — which gave him a 12-0 professional record with 11 KO's.

Dubois suffered the first loss of his professional career in November 2020, when he was matched up against Joe Joyce to defend his British and Commonwealth titles, in addition to his WBC Silver and WBO International titles. Dubois began the fight landing the harder and cleaner punches, but as the fight progressed, jabs from Joyce caused swelling to Dubois' left eye. In the tenth round, Dubois went down on one knee, allowing the referee to count him out. Following the fight it was revealed that Dubois had suffered a broken left orbital bone and nerve damage around the eye.

Six months after that loss, Dubois returned to the ring to face Bogdan Dinu. Dubois won the bout by second-round knockout, winning the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title as a result.

On June 11, 2022, Dubois defeated Trevor Bryan by knockout in the fourth round to become the WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

On August 26th, 2023, Dubois challenged unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for Usyk's WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles. Ultimately, Dubois was outclassed in the bout, and lost via ninth round referee stoppage; causing Dubois the second loss of his professional career.

Yet, the defeat wasn't without controversy. In the fifth round, Dubois landed a punch to Usyk's midsection that sent the defending champion to the canvas. The punch was ruled a low blow by the referee, which gave Usyk five minutes to recover — although many observers believe the punch was legal, and therefore Dubois should have earned a KO victory for stopping Usyk.

Alas, Usyk received the benefit of the doubt from the referee, and went to finish Dubois in the ninth round.

Daniel Dubois vs Jerrell Miller

Almost exactly four months since that loss to Usyk, Dubois is now returning to the ring to fight Jarrell Miller in Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season's Day of Reckoning card.

This upcoming fight represents a sort of crossroads in Dubois' career. Considering that he is currently a heavy favorite to defeat Miller, suffering a loss on Saturday would be a devastating blow to Daniel Dubois boxing record that he may never be able to recover from. Yet, if Dubois is able to emerge victorious — especially if the victory comes by way of knockout — then not only will Dubois win himself some new fans, but he'll put himself in excellent position for another potential title fight in the near future.

Yet, Daniel Dubois still has a big-time test ahead of him on Saturday. He would be wise to not look too far ahead, and instead focus on the giant, powerful man that will be standing across the ring from him in Saudi Arabia.