Joshua vs Wallin Odds: Big Betting Stakes For Heavyweights

The Joshua vs Wallin odds for this weekend's Day of Reckoning card in Saudi Arabia show that, despite the card featuring some of the world's very best boxers, fight fans can still expect some tightly contested bouts.

Despite traditional boxing odds often being heavily favorited to one fighter, some of this weekend's biggest names — like Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder — will still enter their respective fights as favorites, but not nearly as heavy favorites as they're used to. And because these Joshua vs Wilder boxing odds are so much more intriguing than usual, it only made sense for us look at all the payouts give you a taste of where you should place your money this weekend — hopefully earning the boxing community some extra cash for Christmas gifts.

Day of Reckoning Odds: The Best Joshua vs Wallin Odds

We've perused the internet in order to find the most appealing Joshua vs Wilder betting odds there is to be placed. The fighters in this Day of Reckoning card are surely bringing home some of their best ever paydays, so we're here to help you get something similar — all from the comfort of your own couch.

Joshua vs Wallin Odds — Moneyline

According to DraftKings, the moneyline Joshua vs Wallin odds are -360 for Anthony Joshua, and +270 for Otto Wallin.

Although Anthony Joshua hasn't shown top-tier form in his last few fights, it's still surprising to see him as this low of a favorite on the moneyline odds against Otto Wallin. Not only has Joshua defeated Wallin twice before (albeit in their amateur careers), but with a potential fight against Deontay Wilder waiting in the wings with a win, we expect Joshua will enter the ring as motivated as ever.

Joshua vs Wallin Method of Victory Odds

While this bout is between two heavyweight boxers, neither of these fighters are known for their fight-stopping power — hence why the Joshua vs Wallin betting odds for the method of victory is more geared toward a decision, instead of a knockout.

Unanimous Decision: +190 for Joshua and +1000 for Wallin.

+190 for Joshua and +1000 for Wallin. Split Decision: +700 for Joshua and +1600 for Wallin.

+700 for Joshua and +1600 for Wallin. Technical Knockout: +280 for Joshua and +1000 for Wallin.

+280 for Joshua and +1000 for Wallin. Knockout: +450 for Joshua and +1600 for Wallin.

+450 for Joshua and +1600 for Wallin. Draw: +1800 for both fighters.

Joshua vs Wallin Round to Win Odds

As for the Joshua vs Wallin odds regarding the round to win, DraftKings believes that both fighters have a better chance of knocking each other out as the fight goes on — with Anthony Joshua being more likely to win via KO.

Round 1: +6500 for Joshua and +10000 for Wallin.

+6500 for Joshua and +10000 for Wallin. Round 2: +4000 for Joshua and +10000 for Wallin.

+4000 for Joshua and +10000 for Wallin. Round 3: +3500 for Joshua and +10000 for Wallin.

+3500 for Joshua and +10000 for Wallin. Round 4: +2800 for Joshua and +8000 for Wallin.

+2800 for Joshua and +8000 for Wallin. Round 5: +2200 for Joshua and +6500 for Wallin.

+2200 for Joshua and +6500 for Wallin. Round 6: +2000 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin.

+2000 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin. Round 7: +1800 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin.

+1800 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin. Round 8: +1600 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin.

+1600 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin. Round 9: +1600 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin.

+1600 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin. Round 10: +1600 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin.

+1600 for Joshua and +5000 for Wallin. Round 11: +1800 for Joshua and +6500 for Wallin.

+1800 for Joshua and +6500 for Wallin. Round 12: +2000 for Joshua and +8000 for Wallin.

Best Joshua vs Wallin Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

Considering that there are so many excellent fighters being showcased on this weekend's Day of Reckoning card, the Joshua vs Wallin odds for the rest of the card are just as intriguing as the main event. Below are a few specific Joshua vs Wallin betting odds that we would suggest taking a close look at.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker: Considering that Deontay Wilder is one of the hardest-hitting punchers that the world has ever seen, it's never a bad bet to take him to win via KO. And since you can get Wilder to win by KO/TKO at only -400 in this bout against Parker, we think there's a lot of value in doing so.

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller: The boxing odds that are closest on this entire Day of Reckoning card (in terms of the moneyline) is in this Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller bout. Since it seems like Miller is more interesting in putting on a verbal sparring match with Anthony Joshua at the moment, we like Dubois to win this fight, currently available at -275.

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur: There's no question that Dmitry Bivol is one of the pound-for-pound best boxers on the planet. And while Bivol is a gigantic -2500 favorite via moneyline, we think that taking Bivol to win by decision — which is currently available at -125 — is his most likely path to victory on Saturday.

Regardless of who you want to place your money on during this Day of Reckoning card, Christmas certainly came early for us boxing fans. Has there ever been a deeper boxing card than the Joshua vs Wallin one this weekend? If there has been, we can't recall it. So let's hope these fights live up to their massive expectations — and that we can all end the evening a little bit richer.