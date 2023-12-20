Joshua vs Wallin Purse: No Shocking Numbers in Riyadh

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have not yet even won their matches this weekend and we already have early reports about their purses if they meet next year. But next year is not yet here and we have to focus on the Day of Reckoning event in Riyadh. Here is what we know about the Joshua vs Wallin purse.

Day of Reckoning Fighter Pay: What will Joshua vs Wallin be Paid?

The Riyadh Season will peak this weekend when several boxing royalties will step into the ring. Several heavyweight stars are looking toward the horizon and a chance for a shot at the heavyweight belts.

Anthony Joshua has been extremely active this year, winning easily against Jermaine Franklin in August and Robert Helenius in August. The win here is crucial for his new title charge. Unfortunately, this fight will not come with a huge payday. At least, not impressive compared to his previous purses.

Joshua has hardly earned less than 10 million per fight since 2017. Back then, he faced Wladimir Klitschko and took $18.5 million home. He took over $105 million for his two fights against Andy Ruis Jr. and then nearly $100 million for the two battles against Oleksandr Usyk. The second match brought both fighters a whopping $75 million each and that was before the bonuses.

In 2023, Joshua reportedly earned $12 million against Franklin and $10 million against Helenius. Therefore, the Joshua vs Wallin purse will not be much higher. According to the latest reports, Joshua is set to get $10 million again.

It is fair to say that Anthony has amassed over $250 million from pre-match agreed purses. As for his opponent, the numbers are quite shocking. Reports claim that he has barely earned $1 million from his high-profile matches total.

And therefore, there is no information about his contract for this match. We expect him to earn at least $500,000. It could be much more and it could even be less. We can all admit that Joshua's paycheck is far more interesting.

Deontay Wilder Claims That Joshua Will Earn $50 Million When He Faces Him

Deontay Wilder has made some interesting comments in recent days. Eddie Hearn also confirmed that if both Joshua and Wilder win on Saturday, they will face each other in the next big event next year. We have all waited years to see this match happen and Wilder said that it is closer than ever.

On a side note, he even teased the payday for this hypothetical fight. He claims that Joshua will earn over $50 million from the two bouts against Wallin and Wilder. If we accept that the Joshua vs Wallin purse will bring him $10 million, this leaves $40 if he meets Wilder too.

The question is – will both fighters win their matches on Saturday? Joshua will face Wallin but Wilder will face the former WBO world champion Joseph Parker. And he is no joke. After all the talks, we may not see Joshua vs Wilder next year. But we certainly hope it happens.

The only thing we can say for certain is that you don't want to miss this card!