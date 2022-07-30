NYF Exclusive: Zachary Ochoa to Chris Colbert ‘You Pu$#y’!

The boxing sphere has been quiet since the summer months tend to be occupied by family vacations and mid to low-level fights. Tonight, there is a PBC card that Showtime hosts at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Summer in NYC is unique, and as I have mentioned in my Danny Garcia column, everyone in the five boroughs gets hyped when there is a fight in town during these months.

The last twenty-four hours have been interesting as lightweight contender Zachary Ochoa (21-3) sent off the first “shot across the bow” as he put it out there that he wants the smoke with anyone who fights at 135.

I’ll fight any fucking body at 135lbs all ya fighters want the easy route, ya ain’t really like that. — ZUNGRY (@ZacharyOchoa) July 30, 2022

He then followed it by calling out Brooklyn-born, super featherweight Chris Colbert (16-1), who suffered his first career loss back in February. That situation went from 0-60 real quick, and they went back and forth on Instagram.

Seeing the conversation was getting spicy, I reached out to Ochoa to know the origin of his posts and the back story on Colbert. Ochoa told NYF, “I can't wait to get back in the ring and fight anybody. I have been hearing people saying me and (Chris) Colbert's name together, so I'm like, ‘aight, let's do it.' He's from Brooklyn, I'm from Brooklyn, he talks a lot of shit like he is tough, but he is a fucking pussy. He used to be a guy that would always hit me up, and I would give him free tickets to fights and stuff like that. But he became a straight cornball, and I would love to fight him.”

Ochoa continued, “I've known him since he was like a little kid. He doesn't know who he is. First, he is little B-Hop which is Bernard Hopkin's name, then he is the Golden Child, which is Danny Jacob's name, and now he is Primetime which is Deion Sanders' name. You don't even know who you are. You don't know if you want to open a chicken spot (Colbert has a chicken restaurant in New Jersey) or an Only Fans. It's a fight that can definitely happen. We both fight within PBC, from Brooklyn, and around the same weight class.” If the suits at Showtime are reading, and I know they are, this is a fight that would serve as chief support of a card at the Barclays Center later this year.

Ochoa is not limited to only Colbert but is open to anyone in the lightweight division. I mentioned Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, and Ochoa said, “I'd love to fight him. He is a good solid contender, and he is respectable.” This was the part of the conversation when Ochoa started to turn up once again as the topic of names at the lightweight division got him going again. Then, Ochoa told NYF, “And I would fight that fake ass Ali fighter named Michel Rivera. He is straight corny. He wasn't making anything, got a few wins, and now he thinks he is big time. When are people going to make it off of their own name? I will fight any of these guys. I'd fight Rollie (Rolando Romero) too. I will fight any of these suckers.”

So, now that we cleared that up, in case you didn't process all of that, Ochoa is ready to face anyone and is willing to do it this year. “I would love to get back in the ring by September. I'm ready for all types of people,” said the twenty-nine-year-old Ochoa. Outside of that, Ochoa is staying busy but always keeps in shape in case that call for a fight does come in sooner than later. Ochoa said, “I'm staying in shape. I had a great video shoot with Everlast. One of the best companies in the world, if not the best. I'm looking forward to that.”

My Three Cents

Zachary Ochoa is ready for the names at lightweight and showed with the Brandon Lee fight that he can fight competitively against the top names. Who knows, if he had started a little faster against Lee, we might have had a different conversation today. But that was yesterday, and today, Ochoa wants to light up the city with a fight against fellow Brooklyn fighter Chris Colbert. Let's hope it gets made as it has the ingredients of an exciting promotion and fight.