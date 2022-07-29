Julianna Pena Vs Amanda Nunes Weigh-Ins: UFC 277 All The News And Updates Are Here

Connect with us

UFC 277 is a stacked fight card – two title bouts and many potential high-quality wars. The UFC 277 presser was entertaining to watch, the event should bring a great night of fights!

The UFC 277 press conference was entertaining, but before the fights are official, fighters have to hit the scale at the official Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes weigh-in. Don’t forget, fighters are allowed one pound above the scale for a non-title match!

UFC Weigh-In Time And Results

The official UFC 277 weigh-in takes place today at 10 PM ET (4 PM CET) in American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas.

You can watch the UFC 277 weigh-in on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

Take a look at the official UFC 277 weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Bantamweight Championship (135 pounds): Julianna Peña (134.5) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ABC, ESPN, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Alex Morono (171) vs. Matt Semelsberger (171)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Rafael Alves (155.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Don'Tale Mayes (255) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Rafa García (155)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Michael Morales (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ji Yeon Kim (135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (137.5)* – missed weight by 1.5 pounds, punished with 20% of her purse

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nick Negumereanu (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Orion Cosce (172.5)* (missed weight by 1.5 pounds) vs. Blood Diamond (169.5)

Unfortunately, Joselyne Edwards weighed 137.5 pounds, which is 1.5 over the bantamweight limit.

If you’d like to take a look at the ceremonial weigh-ins later, you can also do it on the UFC’s YouTube channel. It gets underway at 5 PM ET (11 PM ET).

Saturday is going to bring a lovely night of fights, don’t miss watching UFC 277 PPV event!

 

 

 

