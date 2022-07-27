Pena Vs Nunes Streaming – Where To Watch UFC 277 Live Online Or On TV?

After pretty much dull prelims and an entertaining main card in the capital of England, the UFC returns to the United States of America. This time, it travels to Dallas, Texas, for another stacked UFC 277 card in sold American Airlines Arena.

Yet, a ticket costs too much for the majority of the population plus many of them don’t even live near Dallas. But there is always a secondary option – watching online. NYFights will cover the greatest number of UFC 277 watching options.

UFC 277 Streaming – Which Options Are Available?

There will be tons of UFC 277 live stream options for the prelims. If you live in the United States of America, buying an ESPN+ subscription will get the job done for you (both early prelims and preliminary card).

I must warn you one more time, this is your last chance to slip through with 6.99 dollars per month, or 69.99 dollars per year. Disney raises the price of ESPN+ in August to 9,99 dollars, but the price will not affect the cost of the Disney Bundle, which remains at 13.99 dollars monthly (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+).

There is another option if you’d like a cheaper ESPN+ pass. The ESPN+ PPV costs 75 dollars, but this is your last opportunity for a special offer – an ESPN+ annual subscription to the UFC 277 PPV for amazing 99.98 dollars. So, technically, you will pay your yearly package only 24.98 dollars. This will change in August for sure, so you mustn’t miss this amazing opportunity!

The preliminary card is also going to air on ABC, so if you have already purchased (or plan to buy) the ABC subscription, you’ll be able to watch the four bouts on the preliminary card after early prelims. It sounds like a great pick for the fans of Drew Dober and Drakkar Klose, isn’t it?

Non-USA Based Fans

This is an excellent solution for both UFC fans and historians, and it is called UFC on Fight Pass. You can watch every single fight from UFC 1 until today, plus it gives you access to some other MMA and grappling promotions (LFA, Invicta, Titan FC…).

You can re-watch your favorite fighters’ bouts and predict their chances of victory. It is very good if you plan to bet on the card, more details lead to greater chances of winning the money!

The UFC on Fight Pass monthly fee costs 11.99 dollars per month. An annual package costs 114.99 bucks, you will spare around 30 dollars. You can watch UFC 277 online on every single device – tablet, laptop, PC, even TV, notebook, or iPad!

What Channel Is UFC 277 On?

The whole UFC 277 preliminary card airs exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA. But you should check out with your local cable operator, some other channels might air it too!

Are you interested in the preliminary card? No probs, it is available on ESPN and ABC. If your internet service provider includes one of those 2 stations, you can enjoy four bouts, from 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET.

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription is your choice, you will get a chance to watch some other sports disciplines too!

Any UFC 277 Free Live Stream?

We heavily stand against piracy and illegal streams. Buy ESPN+ or ESPN+ PPV, don’t go out this weekend, give a shot to this lovely pay-per-view instead! Two title fights are coming up, it can’t get better than that!

What Can I Expect From UFC 277 PPV Fight Card?

Well, you should get ready for both grappling and striking exchanges. Two heavyweight fights are probably not going to go the distance, these are matches between heavy-handed fighters, and one punch could be a fight-finishing blow.

The title fights might end quickly, but you never know. The battle between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France could last for five rounds or end in the first. Amanda Nunes will be seeking revenge after the knockout loss in the first fight against Julianna Pena, the first-ever female two-division champion who wants to reclaim the 135-pound strap by any means necessary.

Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia could turn into a tactical war. Also, both Rafael Alves and Drew Dober are heavy-handed fighters, so this bout might end very quickly.

Now, if you’re fishing for the clash of very chinny guys, we recommend you to pay close attention to the combat between Nicolae Negumereanu and Ihor Potieria. The Romanian fighter has already scored two razor-close decision victories after surviving the greatest bombs from two powerful strikers – Aleksa Camur and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Morono Vs Semelsberger, Ankalaev vs Smith, Pantoja Vs Perez, and Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim will probably start slow and last for three rounds. If you’re an active fighter, you can learn a lot from these chess matches, as these Octagon warriors are going to fight everywhere – in the clinch, on the ground, and in the stand-up too!

Sit next to your PC at 6 PM ET on Saturday and don’t miss another stacked PPV (pay-per-view event), it is worth every penny!