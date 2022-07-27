Julianna Pena Vs Amanda Nunes: Full UFC 277 Card Preview Of The Event In Dallas

Dana White’s MMA promotion travels to American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas for another stacked UFC fight card. Two title fights are coming up, plus the UFC fight card this weekend is headlined by a very promising rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

Pena was hurt in the first, but she survived the onslaught and recovered in the second. Nunes gassed out, so Julianna destroyed her via second-round stoppage and earned the belt. The two also coached at TUF 30, so there’s a lot of beef between the two.

Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes fight card also brings the interim flyweight title combat between the first-ever Mexican-born champion Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno and extremely dangerous New Zealander Kai-Kara France.

Hellooooo Dallas 🤩 We've got a lot coming your way this week! [ #UFC277 | Details 🔗 https://t.co/3dmxPxZlXi ] pic.twitter.com/XmnfOjD1TI — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2022

UFC 277 Fight Card Date And Time

The UFC fight card prelims are going to start at 6 PM ET (midnight CET), it depends on your geolocation. The main card will go down at 10 PM ET, which is 4 AM CET. Yet, the UFC fight card time depends on where you live.

UFC 277 Full Fight Card

The UFC 277 Dallas card is stacked from top to bottom. Let’s take a close look at the upcoming card, many high-level battles are coming up.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Bantamweight Championship (135 pounds): Julianna Peña (11-4-0) vs. Amanda Nunes (21-5-0)

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) vs. Kai Kara-France (24-9-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Derrick Lewis (26-9-0) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (15-1-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Alexandre Pantoja (24-5-0) vs. Alex Perez (24-6-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Magomed Ankalaev (17-1-0) vs. Anthony Smith (36-16-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ABC, ESPN, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Alex Morono (21-7-0) vs. Matt Semelsberger (10-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Drew Dober (24-11-0) vs. Rafael Alves (20-10-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Don'Tale Mayes (9-4-0) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Drakkar Klose (12-2-1) vs. Rafa García (14-2-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Michael Morales (13-0-0) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (11-4-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nick Negumereanu (12-1-0) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-2-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Orion Cosce (7-1-0) vs. Blood Diamond (3-1-0)

Other Important UFC 277 Notes

Aside from the main and co-main events of the evening, there are many potential bangers. One wrong move could lead to a knockout blow in the match between Sergei Pavlovich and Derrick Lewis. Don’Tale Mayes is the heavy favorite against a newcomer from Egypt, Hamdy Abdelwahab, and you can also expect a quick finish in that bout.

Drew Dober, Rafael Alves, Nick Negumereanu, and Ihor Potieria are known for excellent chins and taking the hardest shots, so it’s hard to expect a knockout or a finish here. If you’re a fan of tactical wars, you can enjoy Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith or Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez bouts. Ankalaev is famous for his super-quick counter right hook and excellent moves to the right, Smith might have a hard time defeating the Russian title contender.

The UFC 277 brings fun and joy for every single fan, there are grapplers, strikers, all-around Octagon warriors, and even clinch experts in this card. Sit next to your TV or PC on Saturday at 6 PM and enjoy watching Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes UFC 277 fight card!