UFC 277: Julianna Pena Vs Amanda Nunes Press Conference

Rodriguez KOs Gutierrez in Two Rounds on MarvNation Card

Gonzalez vs. Dogboe: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds & Live Stream

Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

Damian Sosa To Battle Ronald Cruz Aug. 26 in Stockton, CA

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall Press Conference

Angel Rodriguez Headlining MarvNation Show On Saturday

Adrian Clark Named CEO of Fighters First Management

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Brian Ortega Vs Yair Rodriguez Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

UFC 277: Julianna Pena Vs Amanda Nunes Press Conference

UFC 277: Julianna Pena Vs Amanda Nunes Press Conference

Julianna Pena pulled out one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport by stopping Amanda Nunes in the first fight, plus both of them coached during the TUF season, so there’s a lot of back and forth between the two.

The beef is going to be squashed at the UFC 277 press conference, which is set to go down on Thursday.

Where To Watch UFC 277 Press Conference?

You can enjoy the word war between the Octagon warriors at the UFC-Ultimate Fighting Championship official YouTube channel. The Julianna Pena Vs Amanda Nunes press conference is going to start at 6 PM ET (midnight CET).

UFC 277 News – Media Day

The UFC 277 Dallas media day went down on Wednesday, and NYFights exclusively brings you its most entertaining moments.

The former division champion Amanda Nunes seemed excited by the rivalry, but she called Julianna Pena “weird”. It is understandable, as Pena said she’d prove “whose ovaries are bigger”. In case you don’t know, Pena is the mum of a kid, while Nunes also has a child with her partner and UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff.

Kai Kara France is not interested in playing games in the Brandon Moreno rematch, while the confident Mexican doesn’t plan to wait with an interim title win.

Sergei Pavlovich believes Derrick Lewis is “unpredictable”, while Lewis looked very relaxed at the presser and joked around with the MMA media, claiming he “plans to buy UFC”.

Alex Perez said he accepted Alexandre Pantoja’s bout because he was sick of waiting, while Pantoja hopes to get a title shot with a win in this match.

Magomed Ankalaev criticized Prochazka’s title victory over Glover Teixeira, while Anthony Smith is shocked at the public’s view of Ankalaev’s fight. Magomed is a heavy -475 favorite, so one could understand Smith’s frustrations.

