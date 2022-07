Garcia vs. Benavidez Jr.:Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds & Live Stream

Super Welterweight Bout – 12 Rounds

Danny Garcia – 152 ¾ lbs.

Jose Benavidez Jr. – 153 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Anthony Paolillo (N.Y.), (Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)

Heavyweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Adam Kownacki – 251 ¼ bs.

Ali Eren Demirezen – 262 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Eric Dali; Judges: Mark Consentino (N.J.), Martha Tremblay (Mass.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Super Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Gary Antuanne Russell – 137 ¾ lbs.

Rances Barthelemy – 139 ½ lbs.

Referee: Shada Murdaugh; Judges: John McKaie (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Sergiy Derevyanchenko – 159 ½ lbs.

Joshua Conley – 160 lbs.

Super Welterweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Vito Mielnicki Jr. – 153 ¾ lbs.

Jimmy Williams – 153 lbs.

DANNY GARCIA VS. JOSE BENAVIDEZ JR. FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, July 30

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT/2 a.m. BST

Main event ring walks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Showtime Boxing Countdown will stream Live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS®YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS GARCIA VS. BENAVIDEZ JR.?

U.S: Showtime & Showtime App

DANNY GARCIA VS. JOSE BENAVIDEZ JR. BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Danny Garcia is the favorite at -650, and Jose Benavidez Jr. is the underdog at +400.

Danny Garcia: Decision -125; KO/TKO +175

Draw +2500

Jose Benavidez Jr.: Decision +650; KO/TKO +1100