NYFights Contender Alert: Jesus Ramos Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs)

This year is certainly starting to look like boxing is on its way to getting back to its normal business. With that, the small shows and boxing’s prospects will start to get more opportunities to showcase their skills in front of an audience.

One fighter that is starting to get a push from the PBC is 20 year old welterweight Jesus Ramos Jr (15-0). Ramos Jr. has fourteen knockouts out of his fifteen victories and looks to keep that momentum going throughout the year.

Jesus Ramos Jr. has an interesting story and plenty going on his daily life. I recently checked in with the young fighter out of Casa Grande, AZ to introduce him to the NYF readers.

AG: Jesus, thank you for taking the time to do this interview. You are quickly gaining the attention of the boxing public. Before we get into anything related to boxing, can you give the readers a Bio Blast?

JR: I grew up in Arizona and as a child, I was always around boxing. My father used to box and my uncle Abel Ramos is a pro fighter, so I was always surrounded by it. We used to train in my garage, so I was always training. I didn’t like it at first because my dad used to put me up against older kids and I was expected to beat them up. I didn’t like that, so I stepped away from boxing for a year or two until I was 8 years old and that’s when I started training hard. Growing up in Arizona, there wasn’t much to do, so all I did was train. As far as siblings, I have two little brothers and a sister, but I am the oldest. I also grew up with both of my parents.

AG: Going through the amateur system and turning pro three years ago, what adjustments did you find yourself making within your boxing style, if any?

JR: A couple of things changed but, in the amateurs, I always felt that I had a pro style. I used to spar pros when I was fourteen and fifteen. Sparring those pros is how I learned to be patient and place my shots more. In the amateurs, you only have three rounds so you have to go from the very start. I didn’t go through a big transition when I turned pro because I was already a patient fighter that brought intelligence into the ring.

AG: Your first eight fights were down in Mexico. What did you get out of those experiences?

JR: It was crazy! I loved those fights, and they were all a good experience for me. Traveling to Mexico for a fight and being with my family was a great experience as they would come with me to every fight down there.

There was a time when I showed up to a weigh-in, had one opponent and then when I entered the ring, it was a different opponent. I didn’t like that part, and nothing was professional. I couldn’t fight here in the U.S at the time so that’s why my fights were in Mexico.

AG: Your first fight in the U.S was in Phoenix. Although you already experienced a few pro fights prior to that, did you feel any added pressure performing in front of your home fans?

JR: Yes, of course I felt pressure fighting in front of them. Everyone came out to include family and friends as they wanted to see what I was doing in Mexico. They would see the videos from my fights where I was knocking people out, so they wanted to see me do that. There were a lot of people saying that things were going to change for me when I fought in the U.S because the competition was better, but I proved them wrong.

AG: Let’s step away from boxing for a quick second and talk about Jesus Ramos Jr. the person. What are some of the things that you like to do when you are not preparing for a fight?

JR: I like to spend time with my family. We are always together. I have a house now so me and my dad are working on it. Everything I do revolves around my family. All I do is spend time with my family when I am not in camp.

AG: You have an interesting personal situation as your wife is an active-duty Marine and stationed all the way in Virginia. Can you let the readers know some of the complexities that come along with having a long-distance marriage with two vastly different careers?

JR: It is difficult. She chose to go to the Marines and I support her just like she supports me with my career. In all reality, it was always going to be that way especially when I would have to leave for long periods of time during training camp. We were always ready for a long-distance relationship. I see her after my fights, but it isn’t for a long period of time. That actually helps me as it keeps me motivated knowing that after the fight, I get to spend time with her. Knowing she is doing the right thing and working on her career just motivates me to try harder.

AG: Getting back to boxing, you recently had a second-round knockout victory over Jesús Emilio Bojórquez (24-3) on FOX. Can you walk us through the thinking process seconds before landing the knockout blow?

JR: In the first round, I hurt my left hand. I didn’t want to tell my dad as I felt my hand swelling almost immediately. I didn’t know what was going on and I didn’t want to get my dad worried. It was hard to use my left hand because I knew it would hurt too much. When I came out for the second round, I established my right jab to the body. The whole time, he was expecting me to come with the left but I couldn’t because it was hurting too much.

I was thinking about how he would react if I switched it up and threw a right hook instead of a left one. So I did a little feint to the body and came up with the right hook. It was a hard shot and when I saw his face, I didn’t think he was going to get up. I thought I was going to go ten rounds with the bad left hand so when he went down, I felt some type of relief.

AG: Recently, Mike Coppinger (The Athletic) tweeted that you are slated to appear on the Ruiz vs. Arreola card on April 24th. The opponent is looking like Javier Molina (22-3). What are your early thoughts on Molina and what he brings to the table?

JR: Javier Molina brings a lot of experience. You have to respect that. He will be my toughest test to date. I’m going into the fight with something to prove and that my power is real. Javier Molina is a guy that has never been stopped. My objective for this camp is to get Molina out of there. I still have a lot to prove but I feel that this fight will help me do that.

AG: For this training camp, are you going to head back to Colorado?

JR: For this training camp, I think I am going to do it here in my hometown. We are going to bring in sparring partners and doing at home will be good for us. I have little siblings and living with them made it hard to keep a strict diet. Now that I have my own house, it will be a lot easier to make weight. I’m really excited about this camp and not having to leave home.

AG: Where can fans follow you on social media? Also, where can they purchase Team Ramos gear?

JR: You can follow me on twitter @ramos_jesus9 and on Instagram @jesusramosjr_.

My Three Cents:

Jesus Ramos Jr. is part of a really strong group of welterweights that are coming up. He has the looks, power and charisma to become a star in the sport. I know he is pushing for a world title this year but if he continues to win impressively, he can set himself up for a big shot in 2022. If you don’t have him on your radar, make sure you place Jesus Ramos Jr. on their immediately!

You can follow me on twitter @abeg718 and follow @nyfights on Instagram.