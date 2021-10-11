Nonito Donaire Signs On With Probellum, The New Richard Schaefer Promotional Company

Los Angeles, CA – October 11, 2021 – Probellum is proud to announce the huge promotional signing of boxing legend and nine-time, four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire.

Donaire (41-6, 27 knockouts) is the reigning WBC bantamweight champion, and is universally recognised as one of the greatest boxers of the last 20 years.

The ‘Filipino Flash’ won his current world title with a fourth round knockout win over Nordine Oubaali earlier this year, while he has also claimed world honours at flyweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight.

He has been involved in some of the biggest fights that the sport has seen, sharing the ring with fellow greats like Jorge Arce, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Vic Darchinyan, Naoya Inoue and Carl Frampton.

An extremely popular figure, Donaire is loved and respected around the world, and will now look to add to his already-earned Hall of Fame legacy by joining forces with Probellum, and continuing his long-time relationship with Probellum President Richard Schaefer.

Probellum’s number one goal is to empower fighters and galvanize a global fanbase, while promoting the best and biggest fights to boxing fans around the world, with Donaire’s arrival helping to achieve that.

His signing sees him follow in the footsteps of other elite names to team up with Probellum, including Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

Probellum has also secured co-promotional agreements with some of the biggest promoters in the sport, such as Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

“Richard Schaefer has always been a “’fighter’s first’ promoter,” said Nonito Donaire. “I am convinced that with his vision, leadership skills and passion for the fighters he will elevate the sport and most importantly continue to empower fighters. I am proud to be part of Team Probellum and continue my relationship and friendship with Richard.”

“In my past 14 years in active boxing, I have never known a person like Richard,” said Nonito’s manager and wife Rachel Donaire (pictured at left). “For 20 years he has made his name as the one who stood by the fighters.

“Every person I have spoken to who had worked with Richard had the utmost respect and admiration for his passion for the fighters. When we made the shift to work with Richard, it couldn’t be more true that he was a man of his word; fighters come FIRS

“Richard is a man I would follow into the fire as his knowledge, experience and compassion to fighters is unrivalled. Congratulations to Richard and his team on Probellum. I couldn’t be more happy to continue this next journey with Richard in our corner.”

“Nonito and Rachel Donaire are not just the best husband and wife or fighter and trainer team in boxing today but most certainly in the history of the sport,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “Nonito is one of the GREATEST fighters in boxing. A future Hall of Famer and four-division and nine-time world champion, but it is not just his talent in the ring but his personality, charisma and values outside of the ring which make him the champion and role model he is.”

I am fortunate to call him my friend. It is a pleasure and an honor for me to have him join Probellum and I can’t wait to help him unify the bantamweight division and conquer many more world titles.”

News on when Donaire will have his first fight after signing with Probellum will be announced in the near future.