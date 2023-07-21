Naoya Inoue Next Fight Info

Put it on your calendar, Tuesday, July 25. That's Naoya Inoue next fight. He meets WBC/WBO junior featherweight world champion Stephen Fulton at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Put it on your AM to-do list, being that the Fulton-Inoue undercard action will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT.

The main event should take place at about 8 am, as per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Naoya Inoue Next Fight: Seeks Title In Fourth Weight Class

Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) if he beats Fulton becomes a four-weight world champion. Our man Colin Morrison believes Inoue will have his hand raised.

The Philadelphia native Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) aka “Cool Boy Steph” might be dealing with rust, as his last outing came in June 2022, when he bettered former unified world champion Danny Roman over 12 rounds.

The ESPN+ stream is also scheduled to include the following bouts:

Cuban Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight world title against Japanese contender Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs). Ramirez won the vacant title in April, downing former junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe.

Shimizu is a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, and he has won three straight bouts since a 2019 TKO loss to Joe Noynay.

In an eight-round light flyweight fight, Kanamu Sakama (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Ryu Horikawa (3-1-2, 1 KO).

Japanese junior featherweight Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs) meets Filipino veteran Ronnie Baldonado (16-4-1, 9 KOs).

