Moloney vs Takei Purse: Big Money For Bantamweights

The Moloney vs Takei purse that will be earned for this WBO world bantamweight title fight in the Tokyo Dome will surely turn some heads.

While these two boxers aren't the biggest men by any means, the Moloney vs Takei prize money that's to come this weekend will have them standing tall.

And in addition to their boxing fighter pay, the championship ties this fight has will make any future Moloney vs Takei payouts ample, as well.

Moloney vs Takei Purse: How Much is Moloney Making?

Jason “Mayhem” Moloney's dominant win over Saul Sanchez back in January proved to the boxing world that he deserves to be at the top of his weight division.

There haven't been any recent reports about what Moloney has made in past fights, as it pertains to this weekend's Moloney vs Takei prize money.

Although we do know that Moloney was supposed to face Nonito Donaire in 2023. While that fight never came to fruition, the proposed bout had a $2 million price tag attached to it, according to reports.

Since Moloney was not the champion at that point, he would have earned a lesser share of that boxing figher pay; perhaps something close to 40%.

We feel like this weekend's fight against Yoshiki Takei would be valued at a similar amount, albeit perhaps a bit less.

And since Moloney is now the undisputed WBO world bantamweight champion, that means he would be getting the majority share of that proposed purse.

For that reason, we believe that Jason Moloney is making $1.1 million in a Moloney vs Takei purse this weekend.

Yoshiki Takei Purse

After a legendary career in kickboxing, Yoshiki Takei has now taken his talents to the world of boxing.

And in just eight professional fights, Takei has secured eight straight knockouts, and finds himself in an undisputed world title fight for the WBO bantamweight belt.

There isn't much reporting about the boxing fighter pay that Takei has accrued in his career thus far.

Yet, given the previous estimates we made for Moloney's last fight, we're able to provide an estimate for the Moloney vs Takei prize money, as it pertains to Takei.

While Takei isn't the most well known Japanese boxer, he has brought a lot of fans over from his time as a kickboxer. Therefore, this fight becomes much higher profile than one would perhaps expect, when a challenger with just eight professional fights steps up to challenge for a title belt.

For that reason, we expect Yashiki Takei to make approximately $700,000 in boxing fighter pay for facing Jason Moloney at the Tokyo Dome this weekend.

What Will Future Prize Money Look Like for the Winner?

Regardless of whether Moloney or Takei ends up winning this fight, they will be set up for another major title fight later on this year.

It remains to be seen who they would be facing in that bout. But with the fame and acclaim that will come from a big win this weekend, they can certainly expect their future purses to increase by heaps.