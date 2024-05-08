Moloney vs Guevara Purse: How Much Money Is Up for Grabs for the Bantamweights?

One of the more interesting contests out of the three title fights to be held this upcoming weekend is the clash between undefeated champion, Andrew Moloney and strong opponent, Pedro Guevara. With such an interesting bout brewing right in front of us, there’s plenty of curiosity about what the Moloney vs Guevara purse will be as well.

Moloney will be defending his long-held junior WBC bantamweight title against Guevara. Both fighters in the match have a very impressive win streak, but one is definitely stronger and skilled. Throw in an interim title in the middle of it and you will not be shocked at all to hear our predictions for the Moloney vs Guevara prize money.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the Moloney vs Guevara purse and see what the boxing fighter pay will be this weekend.

Moloney vs Guevara Purse: Will Andrew Moloney Reign Supreme Again?

Predicted Payout: Andrew Moloney

Andrew Moloney is the defending champion this upcoming weekend, and the Australian boxer has lots of wins in his arsenal. He is getting the opportunity to add another win to his streak by defeating Pedro Guevara this weekend and defending his title, of course.

Prior to earning his interim junior bantamweight title, he was the holder for the WBA regular flyweight title for a while. He also won a gold medal in the flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 as an amateur. This clearly gives us an idea of just how experienced and skilled Moloney is as a boxer.

This gives us the obvious conclusion that Andrew Moloney will be walking home with a higher cut from the Moloney vs Guevara prize money. He is the fan favorite for this match and in general, he has a very loyal fanbase, which means he will bring in lots of viewers.

For this reason, we predict that as boxing fighter pay, Andrew Moloney will be walking away with at least $140,000 from the Moloney vs Guevara payouts in this weekend’s match.

Predicted Payout : Pedro Guevara

Pedro Guevara is the challenger this weekend, and will be attempting to take Moloney’s title.

In his entire professional career, Guevara has managed to get a whopping 40 wins, which is nearly double that of Moloney’s. Guevara also was the former holder of the light flyweight title in the WBC. However, despite having so much experience, Guevara’s skills are nothing compared to that of his opponent, Andrew Moloney. Moloney might only have 26 wins in his whole professional career but his expertise far exceeds that of Guevara.

For this reason, we predict that as boxing fighter pay, Pedro Guevara will be taking away only $70,000 from the Moloney vs Guevara payouts.

Needless to say, the Moloney vs Guevara purse might not be the biggest purse for the interim junior bantamweight title but it sure is shaping up to be one of the most interesting matches. So, set up reminders for the match to find out who will win the match and take the higher cut from the Moloney vs Guevara prize money.