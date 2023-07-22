Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko: Live UFC Results

Molly McCann is back! Co-maining at the O2 Arena against a very game Jolija Stoliarenko, this is a bout that's certain to get the crowd lit up. McCann is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster and a win here is certain to have the entire arena out of their seats. However, Jolija is a submission artist and she can certainly get the job done and silence the masses at UFC Fight Night 224.

Molly McCann vs Jolija Stoliarenko will come right before our main event, Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura. Stick around here to catch all of the updates on the co-main event and many other fights on the main card!

UFC Fight Night 224: What's on the Line for Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko?

For Molly McCann, especially given the obvious push that the UFC would be willing to give her due to her star power, she can easily be given a top fifteen fight next. That is, if she's able to get through Julija. But, with Stoliarenko winning nine of her ten wins by submission, this is a very dangerous fight for Molly.

Julija is given the opportunity here to really propel her neame to that next level of popularity; beating Molly McCann will get you those bigger paydays, better fights and a whole lot more Instagram followers, I'm sure.

Molly McCann Keys to Victory

First off, Molly McCann would like to keep this fight standing; she's nearly patented the spinning elbow strike. A sprawl and brawl approach for this fight would serve McCann well in order to secure the victory at UFC Fight Night 224.

Stop the takedowns, but if taken down, don't panic. Molly was submitted but Erin Blanchfield, but Erin is on a whole other level than most of the division. All of Julija's submission wins come by way of armbar; not that she's a one-trick pony, but she's a specialist. Molly will need to be hip to any threats on the mat, but especially the armbar.

Jolija Stoliarenko Keys to Victory

For Jolija to silence the O2 Arena crowd, she'll be looking to secure the takedown and make it another armbar win on her record. McCann is bound to be very prepared for this, but with Jolija's track record, being hip to something may not be enough to stop it.

But, she's got things to deal with, too. She needs to keep her punches straight and not be too excited to slug it out with Molly. McCann has some serious power and finishing ability. It'll be best to stay patient on the feet, get the takedown, and make McCann fight in Julija's world.

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko Round by Round Coverage

It's co-main time! UFC Fight Night 224 has offered some incredible fights thus far, but none are more anticipated than this one. With that being said, let's go ahead and get into the live coverage.

Round 1: The fight starts and both fighters are eager to get into the other's face. Stoliarenko seems game to trade with Molly, who landed a few bombs early. After some good work on the feet, Julija secures a takedown, takes the back and locks in the armbar. Molly is forced to tap in front of her home crowd.

While this is a bit sad to see in terms of Molly's influence to the English crowd, this was a very, very incredible performance for Stoliarenko. Another armbar, this one done before the fight hit two-minutes. It'll be fun to see what the UFC does with Julija next.

Official result: Julija Stoliarenko via first round submission