Matchroom Spring Schedule Is Out

Matchroom Boxing announced upcoming events through to April, shown on DAZN.

They hit Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, March 23 as Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) meets three-time World Title challenger Jose Zepeda ( 37-4, 28 KOs).

Also, WBO Welterweight World Champion Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) battles Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs).

Ryan last time out had a split decision draw against WBC and WBA World Champion Jessica McCaskill in September.

Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) will face James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) for the Central Area Super-Lightweight Title.

Then Matchroom hits the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

New York Super-Lightweight Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) fights Argentina’s Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF World Title. Super-Middleweight Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) is meets Colorado’s unbeaten Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs).

Then, Manchester’s AO Arena has Super-Featherweight rivals Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) and Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday, April 13. Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) fights Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBO 140lbs crown.

Liverpool Super-Bantamweight Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) fights Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs) at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on Saturday, April 27.

“The big fights keep coming and I’m delighted to confirm a bumper schedule across March and April,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Four big fight nights across the pond featuring huge domestic World Title clashes, some of the best emerging talent in boxing and make or break rematches – not forgetting ‘Knockout Chaos’ with AJ vs. Ngannou on March 8 in Riyadh.

‘There’s still plenty more to come as we gear up for an exciting year. I can’t wait to get a huge 2024 underway this week in Belfast with Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix at Ulster Hall before we head out to Las Vegas for the return of Conor Benn. Watch all of the action live on DAZN.”

“There are some fantastic matchups in this run of shows,” said Alfie Sharman VP of DAZN in a release. “Featuring World Champions, future stars and domestic dust ups, DAZN are excited to update our schedule through April – with more shows to be added. 2024 is a huge year for us and we look forward to bringing you all the action exclusively live on DAZN.”