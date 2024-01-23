Worldwide

Matchroom Spring Schedule Is Out

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang Talks Turki Alalshikh, Parker Bout, Fighting in Beijing, More

Worldwide

Best Cuban Boxers in History: The Complete List

Japan News

Kenshiro vs Canizales Purse: Will Fighters Break Records In Japan?

Betting Boxing Betting Japan

Nasukawa vs Robles Prediction: Kickboxing King Continues Boxing Career

Worldwide

Jamaine Ortiz Counts Down To Crack At Teofimo Lopez

Announcements Canada Worldwide

UFC 297 Results: Five Things We Learned From UFC 297

Worldwide

The 20 Best Boxing Nicknames in History

Worldwide

Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer Results: Mayer Gets Screwed

Announcements Worldwide

UFC 297 Weigh In: Two Missed Weights At the Scale

Worldwide

Matchroom Spring Schedule Is Out

Published

on

Matchroom Spring Schedule Is Out

 

Matchroom Boxing announced upcoming events through to April, shown on DAZN.

They hit Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, March 23 as Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) meets three-time World Title challenger Jose Zepeda ( 37-4, 28 KOs).

Also, WBO Welterweight World Champion Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) battles Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs).

Ryan last time out had a split decision draw against WBC and WBA World Champion Jessica McCaskill in September.

Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) will face James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) for the Central Area Super-Lightweight Title.

Then Matchroom hits the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

New York Super-Lightweight Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) fights Argentina’s Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF World Title. Super-Middleweight Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) is meets Colorado’s unbeaten Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs).

Then, Manchester’s AO Arena has Super-Featherweight rivals Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) and Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday, April 13. Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) fights Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBO 140lbs crown.

Liverpool Super-Bantamweight Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) fights Detroit’s Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs) at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on Saturday, April 27.

“The big fights keep coming and I’m delighted to confirm a bumper schedule across March and April,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Four big fight nights across the pond featuring huge domestic World Title clashes, some of the best emerging talent in boxing and make or break rematches – not forgetting ‘Knockout Chaos’ with AJ vs. Ngannou on March 8 in Riyadh.

‘There’s still plenty more to come as we gear up for an exciting year. I can’t wait to get a huge 2024 underway this week in Belfast with Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix at Ulster Hall before we head out to Las Vegas for the return of Conor Benn. Watch all of the action live on DAZN.”

“There are some fantastic matchups in this run of shows,” said Alfie Sharman VP of DAZN in a release. “Featuring World Champions, future stars and domestic dust ups, DAZN are excited to update our schedule through April – with more shows to be added. 2024 is a huge year for us and we look forward to bringing you all the action exclusively live on DAZN.”

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading