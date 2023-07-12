Mark Zuckerberg Gets UFC Training For Elon Musk Fight

The Mark Zuckerberg v Elon Musk rivalry isn’t going away. The moguls have sparred on social, to the point where they had discussions about settling it in a ring, or cage.

The Facebook king Zuckerberg, age 39, has been feisty since taking up MMA style training, and the car-maker/Twitter owner/space invader Musk, age 52, has signaled he’d be game for a rumble. But was he serious?

Mark Zuckerberg seems to be, he’s not pivoted off the prospect of a physical face-off between the tech titans.

OK, so check out the lede pic, it shows Zuckerberg in the presence of UFC standouts Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanvoski. The MMA leagues’ middleweight and featherweight champs got a pic after getting some work in. Zuck seems to be edging harder toward taking a real scrap.

Now we wait for Musk’s counter: will he look to get tutoring from some other UFC aces? Or maybe look to the world of pugilism, raise his standup gain—from what level, we don’t know, but he’s said he used to get in street beefs as a younger man.

Maybe Musk Can Counter Mark Zuckerberg With Some Ace Boxing Instruction?

Maybe Musk, the native of South Africa, can hook up with, I don’t know, who would be a good fit for helping the Twitter top dog get better at hand to hand? Hey, how about Teofimo Lopez, I think they have personalities that would mesh. Who else would maybe be a good fit to teach some techniques to the richest person in the world?

As of now, seems like informal polling shows that people are thinking maybe Mark Zuckerberg, who has been derided as “Zuck the cuck” by shit stirrer Musk, on his $44B acquisition platform, could get the better of the beefier gent.

The White Plains, NY Harvard-dropout product is 39, so he might be closer to his athletic peak.

And he looks to be in good shape, at least outside looking in, he’s shredded…so you can picture his stamina being an edge in a potential tech titan collision.

Hey, maybe you scoff at this chatter.

But it’s a strange new world we live in, and from a business standpoint, it makes sense to mull it. UFC bossman Dana White has said that the Mark Zuckerberg vs Musk would be the highest grossing PPV ever, all-time, in any fight sport. Stranger things have happened then this seeming pipe dream coming to fruition.