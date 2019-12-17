Mapping Out Anthony Joshua’s Fights In 2020

Anthony Joshua is a renowned heavyweight fighter from Britain. He was born on October 15, 1989. The British boxer has won several titles, including the IBF WBO, IBO, WBA (Super), Commonwealth and British heavyweight titles.

Anthony Joshua is expected to have several popular fights next year.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Boxing enthusiasts are eager to watch the bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury next year. But, Tyson revealed in an interview that he has three more fights on his ESPN contract. He will face Wilder and another American boxer. Thus, the British boxer might not fight Joshua.

Tyson is now preparing for a bout with Deontay Wilder in February next year. He isn't keen on a rematch with Joshua, who recently reclaimed IBF, WBO, and WBA titles after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr a few days ago. Tyson told Behind The Gloves that he has several major fights to prepare for in his television deal.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

Bob Arum is the current promoter of Kubrat Pulev, a Bulgarian fighter. Arum claims that Kubrat will end Joshua’s career early next year. He is an IBF heavyweight challenger, who is likely to be Anthony’s opponent after AJ reclaimed the IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO titles in Saudi Arabia. Bob told talkSPORT that Joshua will no longer be a professional boxer by the end of 2020.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, confirmed Bob’s claims that Pulev will contend for the British heavyweight title with Joshua. He is waiting for the boxing federation to tell them who Joshua will fight next. It might be Oleksandr Usyk or Pulev. Pulev was called first thus making him the mandatory opponent. Anthony’s next fight will take place between April and May.

Pulev is a tough opponent who has lost one professional bout in his boxing career. Wladimir Klitschko defeated him in a unified heavyweight fight.

So, Arum is the promoter for Tyson Fury. He is preparing the Traveller/boxer for his next fight with Deontay Wilder early next year. The two fighters had a contentious draw in 2018.

Arum is seemingly optimistic that Joshua and Fury’s fight will occur soon. He believes that Tyson is the best heavyweight fighter worldwide. Even so, he hasn’t discussed the bout with Fury. The fight will be the largest British showdown next year if it takes place.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

Joshua wants to fight with Deontay Wilder next year, it seems. Wilder will have a rematch with Tyson in February. The British boxer wants to make history in 2020, we believe. Joshua revealed that he will either fight Usyk or Pulev next to keep his belt.

AJ is among the most successful heavyweight boxers in Britain; he held the Commonwealth and British heavyweight titles between 2014 and 2016. Also, Joshua won two World Heavyweight titles. The British hitter, we think, will face some combo of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Kubrat Pulev in 2020, if he takes two bouts.

He needs to improve his form to lead in the heavyweight division next year, says pundits who still believe he has holes in his game that can be exploited.