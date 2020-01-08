Let’s See How Mexi-Legend Erik Morales Does AS A TRAINER

Here’s my theory: Jaime Munguia looks much improved, is more offensively focused, and more defensively sound, against Spike O’Sullivan on Saturday night, in Texas, and on DAZN.

Then, voila, a reasonable rival for Canelo Alvarez is available, and viable, and sellable. The red-head repping Gaudalajara, the young gunner repping Tijuana. Two proud and macho warriors, no shit talk, but a massive heap of national pride at stake…

Makes sense? Of course, the Irishman will be seeking to knock that thought train off the tracks. He’s hoping that time spent with Erik Morales, the Mexican-Legend, will not have seeped into Munguia sufficiently to make him into a more refined pugilist.

We will see how it plays out Saturday; in the meantime, check out these quotes from the Munguia media day:

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 7, 2020): Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) hosted a media workout today at Boxers and Brawlers Boxing Club ahead of his 12-round middleweight fight against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs). The battle will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below are what today’s participants had to say at the workout:

JAIME MUNGUIA, Middleweight Contender:

“Gary O’Sullivan comes with a strong desire to win and a strong mentality, which will make for a tougher fight. He’s a high-level fighter with a lot of experience. Fighting against him in my first fight at middleweight is a great opportunity to get a lot of experience.”

“He’s very strong and has a strong right hand, so we have to be careful. He’s a fighter that goes forward and throws punches very fast. He’ll suddenly explode with fast combinations, so we have to make sure we’re aware of that with my guard up.”

On having Erik Morales (in Tom Hogan picture, on left, top of the story) on his team:

“It’s always good to have someone with a lot of experience in your corner. Morales was in a lot of great fights with some of the best fighters in the world, so it’s always good to have someone like him on my team. He’s not trying to change my style. I’m going to keep my style, but we’ve also been working on my defense, speed, and knowing when to throw punches.”

On his move to middleweight:

“The move to middleweight has its benefits because I don’t have to lose as much weight. I feel good at this weight. I feel stronger. The plan is to one day fight for a world title in this division. But right now we are concentrated on the fight we have in front of us.”

ERIK “EL TERRIBLE” MORALES, Hall of Famer and Trainer of Jaime Munguia:

“We’re working on Munguia’s technique more than anything. Munguia is a very responsible fighter. He has lots of energy and loves to work. He also wants to learn. That was one of the conditions I had before starting with him. I wanted to make sure that he wanted to learn, and he has shown that he is ready and willing to learn what I have to teach him.”

Munguia vs. O’Sullivan is a 12-round middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

