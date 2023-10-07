Worldwide

Wood vs Warrington Results: Leigh Wood by TKO, Round 7

Wood vs Warrington Results: Leigh Wood by TKO, Round 7
Photos by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Wood vs Warrington results are in. Leigh Wood beat Josh Warrington at end of the seventh, by TKO, Saturday night in Sheffield, England, a tussle which screened on DAZN.

Wood, out of Nottingham, used hooks from both hands to stun and stop his foe and retain the WBA lesser featherweight crown.

The feature to the Matchroom card at 02 went back and forth. Wood went back and forth, lefty to righty, staying lefty most of the contest.

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington, WBA Featherweight World Title. Down goes the Leeds man! Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Leigh Wood wins

He closed the show after Warrington had some decent luck being aggressive and strafing him.

Round by round coverage on X, then Wood vs Warrington results

Round by round coverage on Elon Musk’s X

In round seven, Wood boxed smart, on the front foot. He had an extra point in his pocket, for Warrington hitting behind the head. And he decided to go for the kill at the tail end of the round.

A right hook clipped the Leeds man, and Wood felt it. Left hook-right hook-left hook, and so forth, Warrington hit the deck.

He wouldn't and couldn't beat a count.

Who among our crew predicted that?

Woods vs Warrington Results: Leigh Wood Is An Entertainer

Wood admitted he wasn't dominating, and that yes, hits behind the head disoriented him.

Warrington post-fight said “he caught me a good shot, I felt good,” and he thought he was OK to continue.

Promoter Eddie Hearn after the Woods vs Warrington results lauded the atmosphere in Sheffield.

He said this is the last one at featherweight for Wood.

The KO sequence will get re-played a bit:


Here’s what our friends at CompuBox said:

In rounds three through six, Warrington landed 57 power punches to Wood’s  22. Warrington was winning the fight and the seventh round right up until the closing seconds of the round, when Wood unleashed a barrage of hooks that knocked Warrington out and rendered him unable to continue.

At the time of the stoppage, Warrington had almost doubled up Wood in total punches landed and power punches landed.

 

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

