Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington Prediction: Featherweight Fury

Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington prediction page is ready for your perusal.

Today’s all-Brit battle pitting Wood against Warrington is a-good-on-paper domestic tango.

On Saturday, they rumble for your entertainment and Wood's WBA featherweight championship on the line, from Sheffield, England (after 5 pm ET, DAZN).

Maybe Warrington Has A Great Night In Him

Warrington (age 32; 31-2-1, 8 KO) is 1-2-1 since 2021, and perceived to be off peak by many reading this Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington prediction page.

Warrington's win was over Kiko Martínez in a bout which won Warrington the IBF featherweight title for the second time. He lost a majority decision to Luis Alberto Lopez this past December.

Wood (age 35; 27-3, 16 KO) won the WBA's “JV” title with a 12th-round stoppage of Xu Can in 2021.

He consistently offers entertainment, in the form of stoppages, like over Michael Conlan (video below), and in his last go, versus Mauricio Lara.

Readers of the Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington prediction piece: How does the NYF Squad and extended fam look at this Matchroom offering, which screens on DAZN?

Gayle Falkenthal, award-winning reporter/columnist: “Wood should dispatch Warrington. Late TKO.”

Tommy Rainone, bets-pert, ex fighter: “Wood wins.”

Terry Lane, manager: “Really close fight. You get a bit better on your money if you take Warrington, as he is a slight dog. I’m going to put a bit down on him.”

Abe Gonzalez, writer, editor: “Leigh Wood by decision. Warrington is going to try and make it ugly but Wood will weather the storm and win the fight.”

Aaron Brason-Stewart, writer: “I think Warrington will come out of the corner fast to force Wood on the back foot and try take the center off the ring. I feel though once Wood has found his range and timing he will start to take control of the fight.

Warrington might land a few good shots, but I think Wood will set the pace of the fight and box Warrington at range. I think Wood’s footwork, power and movement will cause Warrington issue and Leigh will stop him in round 6.”

And here is a sampling of media pundit predictions for the Leigh Wood Vs Josh Warrington prediction page:

