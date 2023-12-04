Who Would Buy Jarrell Miller vs Eddie Hearn PPV? This Guy

Jarrell Miller vs Eddie Hearn, I’d buy that PPV.

OK, it’s not likely we see this fight come to fruition, but we hear that the feelings were there for a tussle when “Big Baby” and his 300 or so pound frame pulled up to Big Eddie Hearn in England, for that presser which heralded the Dec 23 Anthony Joshua topped show in Saudi Arabia.

If you missed it…

Eddie Hearn Told Website That Miller Threatened Him With A Queens Style Greeting

Hearn chatted with Seconds Out after Saturday's Michael Conlan loss to Jordan Gill, and relayed his version of the scene when Miller (age 35; 26-0-1) came up to him and looked to bully him, on Nov. 15, in London.

‘Miller came up to me and he said, oh you're scared now. ‘I went, ‘I ain't f***ing scared of you,” Hearn said he said.

‘He went, ‘Why didn't you back me like you backed Conor Benn or something.'

‘I said, ‘Because I don't believe you.'

And also, Hearn could have said, bro, do the math, I wasn’t your promoter when in 2019 the Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller fight became a AJ vs Andy Ruiz fight, and you recall how that went.

The only one of them who recalls that happily is Ruiz. Eddie has Benn under contract and so he has many millions of reasons to see Benn's side of the coin.

Back to this Jarrell Miller vs Eddie Hearn standoff.

Tale of the Tape, Jarrell Miller vs Eddie Hearn

Hearn stands 6-5 or so, and has done enough boxing, probably, to give him a nudge of courage to look BBM in the eye and go back and forth.

Miller stands 6-4, and had the beef edge over Eddie, who looks to be on the lower end of the bridger-weight span these days. Ah, but it didn't and we think won't come to blows, so to ponder this fantasy fight is a fool's errand.

Hearn continued his recollection of that tense Jarrell Miller vs Eddie Hearn interaction, who fights on that AJ card in Saudi, as the B side against Daniel Dubois (age 26; 19-2, coming off a loss to Oleksandr Usyk) …..'And he said, ‘Well next time when you're in New York, I'll pull up on you, or I'll have someone pull up on you.'

‘And I said, ‘Go f**k yourself. And that was it, and I said, ‘I like you, but I know what you did.' And that was it.”'

Wonderful scene as laid out by Hearn, who said he doesn't dislike Miller.

Dmitriy Salita, Jarrell Miller Promoter, Speaks On the Kerfuffle

I reached out to get that other side, and asked Miller’s promoter Dmitriy Salita about Jarrell’s version of that convo.

The Ukrainian/Brooklynian/Michigan man Salita responded:

“I didn’t see Eddie and Jarrell talk in private at the press conference in London,” Salita told me. “Eddie is Joshua’s promoter. If the fight would have happened June 1st 2019 or will happen at some place down the line Eddie is rooting for Joshua. And he still may have a feeling of resentment over what happened.

“As a promoter, I realize the challenges of finding a suitable opponent for that huge event on three weeks notice. Especially with so much on the line. That obviously was a disappointing night for Eddie as well as for our team but for different reasons.”

Salita, who handles Claressa Shields and have Shojahon Ergashev in against Subriel Matias on Nov. 25, continued: “I felt Jarrell had all the potential to be victorious. Eddie’s responsibility is to Joshua not Jarrell so I am not sure to where the messaging got confrontational. Eddie has and had no responsibility to Jarrell.”

Fast forward to now: “We worked very hard to get Jarrell a meaningful opportunity to showcase his ability and that’s what will happen on Dec 23rd,” said Salita. “Most important is an impressive victory which I believe at some point soon can lead to a re-do of the Joshua fight.”