Jake Paul To Fight Dec 15

Jake Paul is back in the ring on Dec 15, mark your calendars.

Most Valuable Promotions will partner with DAZN to bring Paul’s next bout to global audiences.

No word on whether it’s a PPV, or not.

In his last outing, he downed Nate Diaz in August of this year.

“The Problem Child” Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will return to the ring for his ninth professional fight.



From a promotional release:

December’s return to the ring promises to showcase Paul’s best effort yet as a hungry fighter ready to do whatever it takes to become a world champion.

Facing his first loss at the hands of Tommy Fury in February by a contentious split decision, Jake Paul found himself back on top in August, defeating Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Jake Paul Is A Global Star

In just three years since turning pro, Paul has collected multiple accolades including ESPNRingside’s 2021 Knockout of The Year, Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year, and ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year.

Jake Paul also earned distinction on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s August 2023 issue, “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” for his success in the ring, his groundbreaking work to revolutionize pay equality in boxing and his support of female fighters and boxing prospects through Most Valuable Promotions alongside his MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” said Jake Paul.

“I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

“Jake’s star power and popularity have proved that he has what it takes to command massive audiences worldwide and become the biggest name in boxing.

In just eight professional fights so far, Jake has already demonstrated his historical commercial draw, that he is a force to be reckoned with, and that he is on the way to making an everlasting impact on the sport inside and outside the ring,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

“We are proud to partner with DAZN to bring Jake Paul back to global audiences on December 15th as he continues his unwavering pursuit to become a world champion and put on massive events.”

“Jake Paul is a superstar in and out the ring and we are excited to once again have him fighting on DAZN,” said Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America.

“And what a run of shows DAZN has for you in December! Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Regis Prograis, Sunny Edwards, Bam Rodriguez and of course Jake Paul all fighting live and only on DAZN.”

Jake Paul and Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions will also continue to showcase its premiere talent throughout the rest of the year to global audiences on DAZN.

Undisputed featherweight champion and seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) is set to face WBO challenger Danila Ramos in a historic 12-round, three-minute rounds unified featherweight title bout, equal to men’s championship fights, on October 27th at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Directly preceding the fight will be MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects III, featuring top up-and-coming boxing talent.