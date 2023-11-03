Ismael Barroso To Fight For Interim Crown

Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela was last seen by fight fans, showing that age is nothing but a number, against Rolly Romero.

Barroso, who, no offense looks like he could be in his 50s, got mocked by chops busters for looking ancient, but he took the fight to Romero, before being stopped, in a controversial fashion.

The 40-year-old “loser” showed character and decency after the loss and earned our admiration.

NYF reached out to see what Barroso thought of the news that he'd be gloving up again at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship against Brit Ohara Davies.

The fight, on the undercard of Ryan Garcia's comeback, Dec. 2, is presented in association with TGB Promotions and will be broadcast on DAZN, for the record.

We congratulated Barroso. “Thank you very much God bless you,” he replied.

Ismael Barroso All Class As He Thanks God

And, was this the one he wanted or was he holding out for an immediate rematch against Romero? “Rolly, you don't want to fight with me but let's win this one and then we'll go again for Rolly,” Barroso continued.

“We knew that this fight would come, we already signed the contract, we were just waiting for it to appear on social networks. We are very happy and happy that God is giving us another opportunity!”

And has Barroso scouted this Davies, who has wins over Lewis Ritson and Miguel Vazquez, as well as losses to Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor, back a few years, on his resume?

“We are ready for him to come, we have many experiences,” declared Ismael Barroso aka Uncle Ismael.

“Absolutely over the moon to get this fight confirmed, it’s gonna be a tough fight because Barroso should be the real WBA World Champion already as he was smoking Rolly Romero, but excited to get the fight we were meant to get three years ago in Dubai,” said Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs age 31) in a release.

“On December 2 I’m coming to knock Ismael Barroso out and become Interim World Champion. Massive thank you to the Golden Boy team, Oscar, Eric and my manager Lee Eaton for all their hard work. It’s time to rock and roll!”

More from the release:

Since becoming a professional in 2014, Ohara Davies has steadily risen through the ranks of the division. Currently ranked as the No. 1 super lightweight by the WBA, he earned his golden ticket to a world title fight with a spectacular ninth-round stoppage against the former British lightweight champion Lewis Ritson in a WBA eliminator fight this past March. Since then, he has eagerly been waiting for his shot for a world championship.

Davies has been on a five-year winning streak, his only blemishes being against world-class opponents, including former undisputed Champion Josh Taylor in 2017 and a narrow unanimous decision loss against Jack Catterall in 2018.

With a career spanning nearly 20-years, savvy southpaw Ismael Barroso held the WBA interim lightweight title from 2015 to 2016.

Barroso was last seen in the ring against Rolando “Rolly” Romero for the WBA Super Lightweight Title, which resulted in a controversial, early stoppage in Romero’s favor. He will be fighting for a title that many fans and media critics alike believe should belong to him.

You recall NYF spoke to ref Tony Weeks and he explained his thinking and actions.

Barroso is currently ranked No.3 by the WBA.

“Ohara Davies is a monster in the ring who is deserving of a World Championship opportunity,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

“This is his first fight in the United States with Golden Boy directing his career path, and I am very confident that he will accomplish his mission to end the fight with the Championship Belt around his waist and his hand raised in victory.”

“Ismael Barroso proved in his last fight that he belongs with all of the top 140 pounders in the world,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“He put on a great performance on short notice last time out and I’m sure that he’ll be highly motivated to finish the fight this time.”

More information on the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.