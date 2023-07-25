Worldwide

Naoya Inoue v Stephen Fulton Round By Round

Why Stephen Fulton Will Defeat Naoya Inoue

Oscar De La Hoya "The Golden Boy" Documentary Review

Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton Prediction Panel Special

Random Sunday Read: The Undercard Fighters, A Setback, And More Bad Judging

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko: Live UFC Results

UFC Fight Night 224 Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura

UFC London Prediction: Wood vs Fili - Fight of the Night?

Spence vs Crawford Fightweek Fan Guide

UFC Prediction: McCann vs Stoliarenko: London Calling!

Naoya Inoue took on champ/challenger Stephen Fulton, unified junior featherweight champ, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

Boxing fans in the US used to late starts on West Coast scraps had to adjust to an AM watch party, with the main event ring walk beginning at 7:56 am ET.

Top Rank promoted the ESPN platform tussle.

Fulton (Zama, Japan; 21-0 with 8 KOs coming in), age 29, came to the ring with the WBC and WBO 122 pound belts in his possession. He fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner.

Inoue (Philadelphia; 24-0, 21 KOs coming in), ex 4 belt world super bantam titlist, age 30, looked to be that same “Monster” at 122 as he was at 118 pounds. Inoue is co promoted by Top Rank and Mr Honda.

Our team liked Inoue to get the W, as seen in this prediction page.

Naoya Inoue fought Stephen Fulton July 25, 2023

Round 1: Inoue jab is sharp. Fulton cautious and getting data. Aggression from Inoue gives him the round. INOUE RD

Round 2: Inoue is stepping it up quick. Fulton moves more, sees Inoue is for real. Inoue shakes his head at Fulton, he’s dialed in. Fulton defense is solid. Inoue looks the bigger man btw. INOUE RD

Round 3: Will Fulton start to fire more? He did come out being busier. Inoue right hand more prominent. His power edge is apparent. Jab is dictating from Inoue. Fulton shook his head “no” after an Inoue combo. INOUE RD

Naoya Inoue Dominating To Start

Round 4: Papa Inoue likes son’s work so far. Inoue v v confident, knows he’s in control. Fulton best round to start so far…Jab to body disrupts Fulton rhythm. Blood from nose of Fulton. Busier Inoue wins another. INOUE RD

Round 5: Inoue punching harder. Fulton combo landed, but Inoue won’t allow it. Inoue right is sharp. Tighter round to midpoint…Still Inoue busier. INOUE RD

Round 6: Jab, high and low, is on point to start for Inoue. Mobility/feet of Inoue are superior to Fulton. Left hook more present now for Inoue. INOUE RD

Easy work for Naoya Inoue versus Stephen Fulton

It wasn't even a little bit close. Naoya Inoue won, easy work. He is the best pound for pound right now, yes?

Round 7: Fulton corner told him to step it up. He did, but then wilted, as he tasted power. Jab kept on being a great weapon, Inoue is stalking, as Fulton moves more to avoid contact. INOUE RD

Round 8: Naoya Inoue in center ring.. Bang,  down goes Fulton. 2:02 left. It’s over! Fulton to knee as ref waves it off! 1:14 of round eight, four division champ. Replay showed right hand dropped the Philly man. Then, the finish… Lefts and rights against Fulton caught in a corner, he succumbed.

WINNER, INOUE TKO8

