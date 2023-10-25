How to Watch Power Slap 5: Live Streaming and Schedule

If you're looking for the details on how to watch Power Slap 5, why you should watch Power Slap 5 and when you can watch Power Slap 5, we've got all of that information right here for you. This event will take place tonight and there is a lot of action that you won't want to miss.

There's nothing quite like some mid-week action to get us primed for this weekend. The UFC will be putting on a Fight Night event, and we've got one of the biggest cross-over boxing of all time going down as we see Tyson Fury take on Francis Ngannou. But, before that, let's watch some big dudes slap the taste out of each other.

How to Watch Power Slap 5: Where and When to Watch

Power Slap returns and it's back with a lot to offer. Not one, not two, not three, but four title bouts are featured on this card. So, what's the best way to watch it? Power Slap 5 will be streamed live and for free, exclusively on Rumble.com.

This event takes place tonight. While Wednesday is usually a night that's bare of combat sports action, we luckily have some live and free content for the night!

9 p.m. ET

8 p.m. CST

7 p.m. PT

With four titles on the line, there's really no reason to not watch this event! A lot of fight fans have been a bit hesitant to get behind the slapping action, but if there was ever an event to give a shot, it would be this one. High stakes, heavy hitters and some emotional investment will make this event one of the best, if not the best, in Power Slap history thus far.