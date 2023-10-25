Worldwide

How to Watch Power Slap 5: Live Streaming and Schedule

Worldwide

John Fury vs Mike Tyson

Worldwide

Fury vs Ngannou Weigh In: Both Are BIG

Worldwide

Khiry Todd Was So Over Boxing, But He's Back, Fights TONIGHT

Worldwide

Foster vs Hernandez Prediction: Underrated Fight

Worldwide

Star Boxing returns to Long Island for Rockin’ Fights 45

Worldwide

Fury Vs Ngannou Press Conference: Fury Promises KO

Worldwide

Power Slap 5 Results: Looking into Da Crazy Hawaiian's KO

Worldwide

Jamel Herring Knows Not All Aboard His Comeback

Worldwide

Power Slap 5 Prediction: A Changing or the Titles?

Worldwide

How to Watch Power Slap 5: Live Streaming and Schedule

Published

on

How to Watch Power Slap 5: Live Streaming and Schedule

If you're looking for the details on how to watch Power Slap 5, why you should watch Power Slap 5 and when you can watch Power Slap 5, we've got all of that information right here for you. This event will take place tonight and there is a lot of action that you won't want to miss.

There's nothing quite like some mid-week action to get us primed for this weekend. The UFC will be putting on a Fight Night event, and we've got one of the biggest cross-over boxing of all time going down as we see Tyson Fury take on Francis Ngannou. But, before that, let's watch some big dudes slap the taste out of each other.

How to Watch Power Slap 5: Where and When to Watch How to watch Power Slap 5

Power Slap returns and it's back with a lot to offer. Not one, not two, not three, but four title bouts are featured on this card. So, what's the best way to watch it? Power Slap 5 will be streamed live and for free, exclusively on Rumble.com.

This event takes place tonight. While Wednesday is usually a night that's bare of combat sports action, we luckily have some live and free content for the night!

  • 9 p.m. ET
  • 8 p.m. CST
  • 7 p.m. PT

With four titles on the line, there's really no reason to not watch this event! A lot of fight fans have been a bit hesitant to get behind the slapping action, but if there was ever an event to give a shot, it would be this one. High stakes, heavy hitters and some emotional investment will make this event one of the best, if not the best, in Power Slap history thus far.

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading