Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn Works For Me

Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn is happening, right now on social and looks like maybe in real life too.

Benn snagged a W on Saturday in Las Vegas, over Peter Dobson.

He did it via decision, leaving himself open to sniper fire on X. Devin Haney scored with a nasty one:

Benn actually upped himself a notch in my eyes, with his savagery on social.

His phrasing when the beef shifted to him and Davis had my attention.

And Davis’ too…

Tank’s also got a sense of humor that works in the social media age, where negative/dissing/beefing gets extra attention.

By Tuesday afternoon, all that kerfuffling left us where?

Maybe closer to seeing Gervonta clash with Benn.

That’s what the Baltimore boxer, who would have to gain weight to meet the Brit at a catch weight, indicated on X:

People, “Gervumpa Lumpa” has to crack you up, no?

But seriously, if this matchmaking via social continues, I say good.

Too often it’s been back room choices which get us the bouts we see… and way too often, that results in no storyline, no legit heat, lesser anticipation.

I have my doubts whether Benn wants the fire that likely comes from the smoke signaling to Tank, but we shall see. Literally, the scrap-making is being shown in real time, sorta, on X.