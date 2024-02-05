Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn Works For Me

Worldwide

Gervonta Davis vs Conor Benn is happening, right now on social and looks like maybe in real life too.

Benn snagged a W on Saturday in Las Vegas, over Peter Dobson.

He did it via decision, leaving himself open to sniper fire on X. Devin Haney scored with a nasty one:

Haney scored hard on Benn after “The Destroyer” looked not overly explosive versus Dobson

Benn actually upped himself a notch in my eyes, with his savagery on social.

His phrasing when the beef shifted to him and Davis had my attention.

And Davis’ too…

Tank’s also got a sense of humor that works in the social media age, where negative/dissing/beefing gets extra attention.

By Tuesday afternoon, all that kerfuffling left us where?

Maybe closer to seeing Gervonta clash with Benn.

That’s what the Baltimore boxer, who  would have to gain weight to meet the Brit at a catch weight, indicated on X:

People, “Gervumpa Lumpa” has to crack you up, no?

But seriously, if this matchmaking via social continues, I say good.

Too often it’s been back room choices which get us the bouts we see… and way too often, that results in no storyline, no legit heat, lesser anticipation.

I have my doubts whether Benn wants the fire that likely comes from the smoke signaling to Tank, but we shall see. Literally, the scrap-making is being shown in real time, sorta, on X.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

