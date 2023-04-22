Floyd Schofield aka Kid Austin To Strut Stuff on Davis Garcia Card

Before Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia do battle and put their undefeated records on the line, on pay-per-view, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, we have another potential future Golden Boy Promotions star on the undercard.

Meet Floyd Schofield, a power-punching lightweight, who checks a lot of the star boxes that a young Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz Jr., once did in their ascension. Those being: serious power, stopping developmental opponents quickly, and making it seem as though he belongs against a different caliber of opponent. A trait of a great fighter is to separate at the developmental stage of their career, and that is what a young Schofield has done.

In three fights with Golden Boy Promotions, two have ended in stoppage. The first-round knockout of Daniel Rosas, a known tough gatekeeper/spoiler on the club circuit in a main event spot in Indio, California, truly impressed.

His last bout was a win over a world-class opponent, Alberto Mercado, a fighter who had only lost to world title contenders in O'Shaquie Foster, Chirs Colbert, Lamont Roach Jr., and Jayson Velez. Mercado took Schofield all ten rounds, but Schofield was the first man to drop Mercado, a notoriously durable fighter, who found a way to survive for the remaining rounds.

At 13-0, 10 KOs, Schofield has a chance to put himself on the short list of fighters worthy of a nod for the prospect of the year, with Diego Pacheco, Raymond Ford and Keyshawn Davis, to name a few. Schofield, better known by his moniker ‘Kid Austin‘, has all the makings of being Golden Boy's next breakout star. (Maybe you recall Jacob Rodriguez writing on the Kid awhile back.)

In front of him on Saturday will be Jesus Leon, a 23-year-old fighter with twice the amount of experience in the ring at 26 pro fights, and a slew of knockouts to boot. Leon, though, has faced incredibly weak opposition and built up a record in Mexico that leads no credence to the type of fighter he is.

His lone loss is a KO loss, and more than likely it was a punch he walked right into. Leon is the type of guy who is going to exchange and that should greatly favor Schofield.

The bigger thing is, how does the crowd take to him? Certainly, a lot of fight fans won't be there yet, as many only show up for the top-two bouts, but this fight will be on YouTube free prelims on Showtime Sports.

Can Schofield do something memorable, and get a viral moment?

Can that viral moment lead to interviews in the media room after the fight? These are not out of the realm of possibility, and Schofield being featured in this spot is not just an accident.

If you were to circle a fighter on this card who could emerge as a capital “G” guy in the sport of boxing it would be Floyd Schofield. He's a power-puncher with an engaging personality and has a supportive father, who has an unwavering belief in his son. He seemingly checks every mark in the superstar handbook.

Now he has to do the impossible for most, live up to his potential. If you watch one undercard fight, I'd recommend the Schofield bout.