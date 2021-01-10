Amazon Left Me Feeling Less Than Fresh

Nope, not the 24 oz jars I’d purchased from them prior, for around the same price. What Amazon Fresh sent me was 8.5 ounces of product less than I’d been accustomed to receiving from them, at roughly the same price they’d previously charged. By the way, in a compare and contrast effort, I noted that “Kroger Ship” would deliver a 24 oz jar of Rao’s marinara to people for $6.55.

Shame on me, I guess, for not pondering the possibility that Amazon Fresh might be looking to do a sort of bait and switch, and up their margins by sliding in smaller-portion containers and hoping customers don’t notice? Shame on me, I guess, for not looking at how many ounces would be in the package/container I was ordering, and double-checking to make sure that was the same portion I’d always obtained. And, shame on me for not having the default thought that of course this was just an innocent mistake…or a couple innocent mistakes?

OK, in case you are thinking, Jesus man, people are dying from COVID once every 40 seconds, and a mob attacked the Capitol building a couple days ago, keep your grocery issues to yourself, I hear you.

But let’s leave me out of this…What if someone who ordered groceries on Tuesday got pink slipped on Wednesday? And they were now in a panic, how am I going to pay rent, and keep food on the table for my kids next month? Maybe you think this is just something to shrug off, it’s life in the big city, and hey, big boy, buyer beware. OK, noted.

But what if this wasn’t me, but an elderly single lady who ordered these groceries online because she is afraid to go out, and catch COVID. What if this happened to a person on a fixed income, getting by on a social security check? Oh, by the way, my wife does well for herself, she’s a beyond-competent professional working for a respected company, being compensated well. I’m in media, I do journalism, and focus on boxing. You can read between the lines on how much of a fat cat I am, in case you’re wondering what filters I see through.

You might be thinking to yourself, dude, there are bigger fish to fry, no, I’m not letting go of this matter.

Amazon offers you convenience and sometimes, better prices than you’d enjoy if you went out and shopped on Main St. But, news flash, this “incident” really put into sharp focus for me what I already know. The massive conglomerate Amazon is doing really, really well. “Wall Street is projecting Amazon will surpass $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever in the fourth quarter,” according to a CNBC story which posted on Friday.

“The stock has gained more than 66% in the last year, taking its market cap from more than $956 billion to roughly $1.59 trillion, as of Friday morning,” the story stated. The platform Business Insider in 2019 reported that Bezos, a 56 year old Albuquerque, New Mexico native, “makes an estimate of $2,489 every second and $149,353 every minute of the day.”

Don’t cry for him because he was just passed by Elon Musk, who is now the richest person on Earth. Musk’s net worth is around $185 billion, while Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, is worth about $184 billion. Long story short, Bezos’ grocery gang doesn’t need to engage what looks like a sneaky trick that I’d expect — and have been stung by! — from one of their third-party sellers. (I ordered cat food off Amazon, about two years ago, same price point I always see, and WTF, opened up a box a few days later after delivery and saw three cans, priced at $4.00 plus per can. That, my friends, was a straight up scam.)

Amazon’s success comes with prices that many of us just don’t factor in. You know this in the back of your mind, every time you use Amazon, that means you are not visiting a shop on Main St. And oh, about that shop on Main St. Did you notice that it is no more? That after being in business a year, or two, or ten, they shuttered? That there is a sign in the window for the place that sold sporting goods, or shoes, or toys, or cat food, or books, or electronics, or stationary, or periodicals, or kids clothing, or women’s clothing, or men’s clothing, which says “FOR RENT, CALL THIS NUMBER.” Yeah, there are still plenty of real estate offices open, along with nail salons, where I live. Bezos hasn’t opened Amazon Virtual Realty, or collected an army of beauticians, or gotten far enough along to roll out his robot army of nail shapers. (That list bit was saracastic, though I admit that I don’t know Bezos does NOT have such a project in the works.)