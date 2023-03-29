Eddie Hearn Is A Really Good BS Artist

I listened, and then I leaned into the computer screen more, to better hear…Did promoter Eddie Hearn really just say that a win for Michael Polite-Coffie over Fabio Wardley on Saturday in London puts MPC into the mix with the biggest and best at heavyweight, the Tyson Furys, Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois, etc?

He did; it makes sense that Eddie was in that mode, being that he was himself presiding over the Wednesday press conference to hype the Saturday event at O2 which features Anthony Joshua's ring return, versus Jermaine Franklin.

Yes, the promoter inflated the import of the heavyweight support bout, arguably. “This is a great fight, I know you're coming off a couple defeats, but one of those was a fantastic fight on ESPN. And I know you and your team, you like this fight, fancy this fight, huge platform, to put you back in for massive fights and the world rankings,” Hearn said to MPC, who said yes, he was thinking about this match before it was presented. “It manifested itself,” the American said.

Hearn declared that a Coffie win means fights with A grade heavies, and guess what? Even if some seasoned fans know Eddie was in hype mode, to sell tix, the promoter's narrative setup seemed to work on Coffie (13-3; 36 years old). “That makes me excited, as a matter of fact,” the B sider said.

Wardley is 28 years old, holds a 15-0 record, and he said that he loves gigging at 02. “I live for those moments,” he said, referring to times in scraps when he trades. His team wants less of that, Wardley, said, but he digs the feeling of fighting through heavy incoming fire. The favorite last fought on 11-26, stopping Nathan Gorman, who was 19-1 coming in. “I've got a set of bleep on me that are big,” finished Wardley, the British heavyweight champion. He would be allowed to say “balls,” I think.