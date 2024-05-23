Donovan vs Ritson Purse: Real Riches for the Real Deal

Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson are set to feature in one of the biggest British boxing showdowns of the year. The Irishman will put his WBA continental welterweight title on the line when he faces Ritson at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday.

How much are they about to make from the fight? Let’s have a look at our Donovan vs Ritson purse breakdown before the duo meets in the supporting act of Taylor vs Catterrall II this weekend.

Donovan vs Ritson Purse: Who Will Bank Big?

Paddy Donovan is a fighter whose career has definitely been on an upward trajectory. The Real Deal is considered to be a future superstar in the British boxing scene. He already has a 13-match winning streak and, of course, a WBA continental title to boast.

Unsurprisingly, his ambition goes much higher. The 25-year-old eyes a world title, and a successful outcome against Ritson in his next fight should get him a step closer to a title bout with the likes of Terence Crawford and Jaron Ennis in the welterweight division.

Is Donovan getting the larger share of the Donovan vs Ritson prize money? Yes, he is!

The WBA continental champion will go home with a guaranteed $200k paycheck. It’s significantly less than the boxing fighter pay in the Taylor vs Caterrall rematch, which will be the Saturday night headliner.

That said, Donovan will still pocket a career-high remuneration.

Lewis Ritson will look to return to winning ways after suffering a knockout loss against Ohara Davies last year. Ritson is a former WBA intercontinental super lightweight champion. He will push himself to greater limits against the rising welterweight star to make a mark in the higher division.

After his failed attempt at claiming the vacant European lightweight title, Ritson moved to the light welterweight/super lightweight division in 2019. He won the WBA intercontinental super lightweight title right away with a unanimous decision win against German Argentino Benitez.

The Sandman had to vacate the title before reclaiming it again in 2020 by defeating Miguel Vazquez. His second championship stint did not last long, however, as he lost by TKO against Jeremias Ponce in his very next fight.

Ritson comes into this fight with a 23-3 record. Since he will be making his first professional appearance in the welterweight division, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that he will be entering the ring as the underdog.

For this reason, the 30-year-old will receive a smaller split of the Donovan vs Ritson purse. He will make at least $150k from the fight, which is 25 percent less than the money Donovan will be making.

Lewis Ritson will be the most high-profile name in the list of opponents Donovan has faced thus far. So, he will be highly motivated to win the fight, and a higher share of the Donovan vs Ritson payouts will fuel his determination even more.