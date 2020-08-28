Daniel Dubois Heavily Favoured in Betting for Title Defence Against Ricardo Snijders

Daniel Dubois, the 22 year-old rising British star, will defend his WBO International heavyweight title against the 26 year-old Dutchman Ricardo Snijders at the BT Sport Studios in Stratford, East London on Saturday, August 29.

The fight was arranged at short notice, after the German Erik Pfeifer was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight with Dubois because of an issue with submitting his MRI in time for his medical.

Dubois has won all 14 of his professional bouts to date and is scheduled to face fellow Brit Joe Joyce in London on October 24 (delayed from 11 April due to the Covid-19 pandemic). The hope is that a world title fight would then be on the cards next year as a mandatory contender.

Dubois hasn’t fought since December 2019, when he landed a 2nd round KO to beat Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto.

Don’t Rule Out The Underdog

Although a big underdog coming into this bout, 18-1 Ricardo Snijders (click here to see his record) shouldn’t be totally dismissed. The fighter from the Netherlands won 18 of his 19 contests to date (most as a cruiserweight), with the one blemish on the Dutchman’s record being a unanimous decision loss to the Belgian Joel Tambwe Djeko in May last year.

The change in opponent has meant that very few online bookies currently have any boxing odds for the fight and, as yet, the only available betting market is that to win the fight. As it stands, Dubois is on offer at prohibitive odds of 1/100 with Betfair, while Snijders is 16/1 with Betfair to pull off a surprise win and the draw is 33/1 with Betfair.

It’s always worth checking out the latest betting offers, promotions and free bets available in the online betting world that can be used on boxing which can even include what amount to risk free betting opportunities in some instances.

Other Boxing Betting Markets

There will be other markets available to bet on nearer the fight date, including the likes of Method of Victory, Round Betting, Total Rounds, Will The Fight Go The Distance, etc. For those looking to back Dubois, such markets could offer more attractive betting options.

Another option could be to look at the in-play betting once the fight starts. There is a possibility that Dubois could be a little rusty after a relatively lengthy period without a fight and going into the bout without any fans present could also have an impact. It could be prudent to see how the bout develops before having a bet under the circumstances.

Our Verdict

Dubois really should have too much for Snijders, for whom this is a big step-up in class. Of his 14 fights as a professional, 13 have come by way of knockout, so it would seem unlikely that this will go the distance. Dubois to win within the first three rounds looks a distinct possibility in this one.